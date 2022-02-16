ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

New program aimed at serving veterans celebrates grand opening

By Brian Wilk
 4 days ago

Local veterans that are struggling to get by now have a new hand in the community.

We were at the grand opening of the new Veterans Leadership Office on West 8th Street.

The Veterans Leadership Program just opened a new satellite office that has many helpful tools for veterans.

Local veterans now have some new help getting back on their feet as Erie Mayor Joe Schember cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the new Veterans Leadership Office.

The Veterans Leadership Program’s mission is to serve those who have served. They help over 6,000 veterans in this program.

“I think it shows our commitment to not only Erie veterans, but to the Erie community. We want to be a resource for the community and help veterans help successfully transition back into society so they can be the asset that they were in the military,” said Ben Stahl, Veterans Leadership Program.

This program helps out veterans who are homeless, at risk of being homeless, or struggling while living paycheck to paycheck.

“We can provide rental assistance, food distribution. If you are unemployed we can assist you with resumes, resume prep and mock interviews and help get you connected to local employers,” said Stahl.

Our West Bayfront acquired the property a couple of years ago and wanted to repurpose it while bringing life into it.

“They provide a very important service to a population that exists in Erie County, and I think having them in a very visible location here on 8th Street will help them get the word out to the services that they provide, and important services to the community,” said Anna Frantz, Our West Bayfront Director.

Those looking for more information on this program can click here or call 1-844-857-8387.

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

