ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFFD honors passing of 102-year-old former captain

By Curtis Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ny4E_0eGdRSLx00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department is saying goodbye to 102-year-old retired firefighter Virgil Robinson.

Robinson served in the Army Air Corps in World War II, loading bombs on B-17 planes. He joined the Wichita Falls Fire Department in 1949 before retiring in 1984 as a captain.

Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said Robinson was a man who wore his uniform with honor and pride even years after retiring.

New video released from Stripes murder

“When he received guests in his home, he put his uniform on, and I just think that speaks volumes about the character of this man, and it is certain an encouragement to me about how I carry my own pride in serving this community,” Prillaman said.

Chief Prillaman said plans for Robinson’s service will be finalized soon, so stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we bring you that information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD battles structure fire downtown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a structure fire downtown Sunday morning. The WFFD was called to a structure fire Sunday, February 20, at around 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of 10th Street. A witness on scene said she believed the structure was abandoned. We have a reporter on scene […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Man who left job to walk America lands in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Isaiah Glen Shields left his corporate job in finance with the motivation and enthusiasm that there is much more to life than what he was experiencing. “It’s a discontentment I felt with my previous life.” Shields said. “I went to school, I graduated from BYU, I was working in corporate finance […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wffd#Kfdx#The Army Air Corps#Wichita Falls Fire#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Nocona Mardi Gras dog parade supports local shelter

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of year again when without knowing, you may think you’re in New Orleans as soon as you turn down Clay Street in downtown Nocona. “It’s total chaos and that’s exactly what we planned on,” Nocona Chamber of Commerce President Mitzi Fenoglio said. As you can tell, by Mayor Robert […]
NOCONA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: I-44 back open

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Both lanes on a strip of Interstate 44 between mile markers 43 and 45 in Comanche County have been shut down due to reduced visibility caused by grass fires. UPDATE: Saturday, February 19, 2:25 p.m. Oklahoma DPS has announced that both lanes of the roadway are back open. I-44 was closed […]
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy