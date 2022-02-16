ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Inside California Politics: Newsom makes headlines as mask mandate set to expire

By Nikki Laurenzo, Jordan Radach
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pesqp_0eGdQr7N00

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Gov. Gavin Newsom made news this week on a few COVID-related items as California’s mask mandate is set to expire.

Wednesday, Newsom signed a bill reinstating COVID-19 sick pay and bringing relief to some businesses. The governor also said his COVID-19 endemic strategy could be revealed as early as Monday.

For more statewide political coverage, watch Inside California Politics every Sunday on FOX40 News.

Marisa Lagos with KQED and John Myers with the Los Angeles times go inside the bullpen with Nikki Laurenzo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

What is California’s endemic SMARTER Plan?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California unveiled a COVID-19 endemic approach, the SMARTER Plan, announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday.  The SMARTER Plan emphasizes prevention for future surges over mandated masking and business shutdowns, and it’s the first adopted “endemic” plan in the nation. The latest COVID-19 plan came a day after the state’s indoor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Inside California Politics: DA Schubert discusses run for attorney general

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – After helping to put the Golden State Killer behind bars, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is taking on another challenge and looking to make history in more ways than one as she challenges Rob Bonta for the title of California’s attorney general. Schubert joined Inside California Politics’ Nikki Laurenzo […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California bill would have citizens enforce weapons ban

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed Friday letting private citizens in his state sue gun makers to stop them from selling assault weapons just as Texas lets its residents sue abortion providers to stop the procedures, then essentially dared the U.S. Supreme Court to treat both issues the same. At a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
FOX40

White House spending targets social justice; criteria vague

President Joe Biden promised last year that 40% of the benefits of federal investments in areas such as climate change that can increase flood risk would flow to disadvantaged communities, including those with high rates of poverty and unemployment. The White House calls the effort Justice40.
WINSLOW, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX40

Sacramento launches new campaign to boost vaccination numbers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The city of Sacramento launched the Sacramento Get Vaccinated campaign this week and groups are already getting on board for the cause.  “It aims to get people vaccinated,” explained Lynette Hall, the city of Sacramento’s Community Engagement Manager. “So this is not about awareness, this is an action campaign. We are […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

EDD official discusses National Caregiver Day

Fifty-three million Americans are providing unpaid care for a loved one, according to data compiled by the National Alliance for Caregivers. The data also shows that 21% of caregivers say their own health is fair to poor as they do their best for the person in their care. Friday is National Caregiver Day. Loree Levy […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fox40 News#Kqed#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Unraveling the biology of a mysterious condition: stuttering

For centuries, people have feared being judged for stuttering, a condition often misunderstood as a psychological problem caused by things like bad parenting or emotional trauma. But research presented at a science conference on Saturday explores its biological underpinnings: genetics and brain differences.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy