Heavy rains, landslides leave 34 dead in Brazil

When severe rains rushed across a hilly part of Rio de Janeiro state, mudslides and floods killed at least 34 people, and authorities worry that the death toll may grow as rescuers checked affected regions on Wednesday. According to the state fire department, more than 180 troops were already operating...
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -At least 94 people died in the historic Brazilian mountain town of Petropolis, local government officials said on Wednesday, after heavy rains caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded the streets and washed away cars and buses. Located in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Petropolis, or...
Feb. 18 -- Straight out of an eerie scene from a Hitchcock movie, scores of birds suddenly out of nowhere could be seen falling from the sky on a fairly calm day, many plummeting to their death. The strange event was captured on a home security camera in the city...
A world-leading cancer doctor who fled war-torn Iraq has tragically drowned after he was swept out to sea while trying to rescue a swimmer off a Gold Coast beach. The body of Dr Luqman Jubair, 35, was found in waters off Mermaid Beach on Saturday morning after he vanished on Thursday night.
Two rounds of snow and ice are expected across the country in the week ahead. The second will bring snow and ice farther south in the Plains, then into the Ohio Valley and Northeast. A pair of winter storms will wring out more snow and ice during the week of...
Belgian financier Alfred Loewenstein was the third-richest person on Earth when he supposedly fell out of his private plane on July 4, 1928, in a bizarre “accident” that left aviation experts baffled. The disappearance of Alfred Loewenstein is one of the more baffling mysteries in modern American history....
Due to the freezing temperature in Antarctica, plant increase and growth are nearly impossible because only a few plants survive in such unpleasant conditions. But recent studies have revealed the rapid growth of the two flowering plants in Antarctica. Growth of Antarctica's Flowering Plants Due to Warmer Temperatures. Antarctica is...
Simon Nellist has been identified as the victim of the recent fatal shark attack off the coast of Australia. Nellist was a 35-year-old British swim instructor who was reportedly training for an upcoming swimming event when he was viciously attacked by a 13-foot great white shark. Article continues below advertisement.
Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
“That was nuts, man.” “Oh, bosh! “Get it down mate — yeaaaah!”. Planespotter Jerry Dyer from Big Jet TV became a minor celebrity Friday, as he live-streamed jets trying to land at London’s Heathrow Airport for his YouTube channel. The southern half of England was...
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Sea levels are rising, and that will bring profound flood risks to large parts of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts over the next three decades. A new report led by scientists at...
Huddled under blankets and thermal shields, dozens of elderly patients shivered on gurneys outside a hospital serving one of Hong Kong's poorest communities -- a grim tableau for the city as its health system buckles under an Omicron-fuelled coronavirus wave.
Dozens of homes have been evacuated and more than 150 flood warnings have been put in place due to Storm Franklin, the third named storm to hit the UK in a week.The Environment Agency issued two severe flood warnings on Monday 21 February for areas in south Manchester, prompting evacuations of at least 70 properties close to the River Mersey in Didsbury and Northenden.Flood warnings are also in place across northeast England, southeast England, and Wales. Amber alerts have been issued in the northwest of England, the Midlands and the south. A total of 151 warnings are currently in...
