Heavy rains, landslides leave 34 dead in Brazil

Dozens of homes have been evacuated and more than 150 flood warnings have been put in place due to Storm Franklin, the third named storm to hit the UK in a week.The Environment Agency issued two severe flood warnings on Monday 21 February for areas in south Manchester, prompting evacuations of at least 70 properties close to the River Mersey in Didsbury and Northenden.Flood warnings are also in place across northeast England, southeast England, and Wales. Amber alerts have been issued in the northwest of England, the Midlands and the south. A total of 151 warnings are currently in...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 36 MINUTES AGO