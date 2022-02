The occasion was a stunt of a debate not with anybody from his own party but a long shot Democrat. She wasn’t one of the enemies he was focused on the most. He called Black Lives Matter activists “thugs.” He called “the transgender movement” “insane.” He called Covid-19 “a bioweapon manufactured by the Chinese Communist Party” to defeat Donald Trump. He talked about the “seep” of “illegals” at the border, describing the emigration of Haitians, Hondurans, Mexicans and Guatemalans as an “invasion” “funded” by George Soros, “orchestrated” by Barack Obama and “enabled” by Joe Biden. He said he didn’t believe in the separation of church and state because “there’s no such thing.” And he suggested he didn’t need or even want traditional GOP support. He made a fist and patted his chest at his heart.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO