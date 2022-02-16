ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Robot waitress helps restaurant during labor shortage

By Wendi Lane
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DalhL_0eGdQ5H600

At Anna Maria Oyster Bar in Bradenton, business is better than ever before, but a worker shortage was slowing things down, so owner John Horne turned to technology for help.

"The best part of an oyster is the pearl, right, so now we have Pearl joining our team," said Horne.

"Pearl" is a robot that delivers food from the kitchen to the tables. When Pearl arrives, the wait staff removes the food from the robot and places it on the table.

Horne says this helps wait staff to continue waiting on tables, so they don’t have to spend time running back and forth to the kitchen of the large restaurant.

"We are absolutely striving to help solve the labor crisis. And if we can do that with robotics, we’re not replacing people, we’re just helping them do their job easier," said Horne.

Pearl is programmed to know all the placement of all the tables in the restaurant. But the robot is still being beta tested and has a few kinks to work out, like being stable enough to carry drinks. Horne says Pearl costs about $2.50 an hour to operate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Bradenton, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Bradenton, FL
Lifestyle
Bradenton, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Bradenton, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Waitress#Oyster Bar#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy