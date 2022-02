A woman known as the “Pink Lady Bandit” who is accused of robbing a string of banks up the East Coast in 2019 has been sentenced to prison in North Carolina. Circe Nena Baez, 38, was sentenced to three and a half years in the Eastern District of North Carolina after she pleaded guilty to bank robbery charges in November, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The FBI previously dubbed her the “Pink Lady Bandit” because she reportedly carried a bright pink purse during some of the heists.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO