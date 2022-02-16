ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC drops new ‘Law & Order’ trailer

By Stephanie Thompson
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

“Law & Order” fans are getting a first look at what to expect in the comeback of the NBC classic series, which is scheduled to air Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

NBC has released a new “first look” video promoting the return of the original “ripped from the headlines” show.

The trailer includes interviews with Season 21 cast members Anthony Anderson, Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi, along with “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay and “Organized Crime” frontman Christopher Meloni.

Anderson, who isn’t new to the “Law & Order” universe, talked about what to expect from the series.

“My character, Detective Kevin Bernard, was introduced on ‘Law & Order: SVU,'” he said. “We’re trying to figure everything out with new partners.”

A former two-time “Law & Order” guest star, Donovan revealed his character’s personality in the series.

“I play Detective Frank Cosgrove, an Irish cop from the Bronx,” he said. “He doesn’t back down from a fight.”

Manheim, who has also previously guest-starred, discussed the dynamic between the three characters.

“I am Lieutenant Dixon. I’m kind of the bada — boss lady,” she said. “I think I was brought in because Anthony Anderson and Jeffrey Donovan really needed like an alpha female to come in and show them the ropes.”

Waterson, who spent decades playing Jack McCoy, who has now risen to the position of District Attorney on the show, pondered the larger meaning of the series’ return.

“With all the credibility that ‘Law & Order’ has built up over the years to talk about law and order and justice, in a time now, when it’s really at the top of mind for all of us, and come at it new, it’s like coming back to a great classic,” he said.

Dancy, a newcomer to the show, gave some background on his character.

“I play Nolan Price. He is a prosecutor in the office of Jack McCoy, now DA,” he said. “He was a defense lawyer, and he came to a personal decision and decided to switch to the other side.”

Finally, Halevi, who plays Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun, gave a personal account of what the show means to her.

“When I was younger, I would watch ‘Law & Order’ with my mom, and I thought I wanted to be a lawyer,” she said. “Turned out I just wanted to play one on TV.”

When the return of the series was first announced, the original “Law & Order” franchise creator, Dick Wolf, who is also behind NBC’s “One Chicago” brand, was revealed as the show’s executive producer. Wolf spoke excitedly about the reboot in a release.

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” said Wolf. “This is mine.”

NBC executives were also quoted about the return of the landmark series.

“‘Law & Order’ is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

“The return of the flagship ‘Law & Order’ series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group.

Before the announcement that the original “Law & Order” would return to TV, NBC said it intended to add a new spinoff called “Law & Order: For the Defense” to the “Law & Order” Thursday lineup. The concept, which would have turned the tables on the traditional investigation and prosecution storylines, ultimately never joined long-standing “Special Victims Unit” and newcomer “Organized Crime” for a full night of “Law & Order” programming.

Former “CSI” showrunner and executive producer Carol Mendelsohn was originally attached to “For the Defense,” along with Wolf. Wolf initially praised the show’s premise.

“This new show is exciting for me, personally,” Wolf said. “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.”

The first “Law & Order” hit the airwaves in September 1990 and ran until May 2010. The show received more than 50 Emmy nominations during its time on TV and won the “Outstanding Drama Series” category in 1997.

Wolf began his television career writing for ’80s megahits “Hill Street Blues” and “Miami Vice,” which also aired on NBC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

