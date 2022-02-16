Bonham Middle School principal placed on leave

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Mareka Austin, Principal at Bonham Middle School, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to an email sent to Bonham parents today. That information has also been confirmed by an ECISD spokesperson. The nature of that investigation has not been revealed.

In an email sent to parents, ECISD said Juan Dominguez will serve as the acting principal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.