2023 Porsche Macan T Is Ready for Touring Duty

This 400 ci V8 engine is capable of more than 300 horsepower and now seeks a new owner to push it to the limits. The Pontiac GTO has long been regarded as the first muscle car ever to hit the American asphalt as it combined a gigantic V8 engine with the body and chassis of a smaller car than the full-sized racers of the time. This decision was made shortly after the GM ban on racing which the Pontiac designers immediately ignored because of their long-standing name as GM's performance wing. But, as we all know, this birthed a movement across the nation which would later be known as the first muscle car revolution or muscle car movement. Everything from the powerhouse to the exterior design of these cars was brand new to the nation's people, who would go on to hold these vehicles on a pedestal as the epitome of American automotive passion.

