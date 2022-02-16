ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Porsche Macan T Is Ready for Touring Duty

By Chris Paukert
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche has a dizzying array of alphanumeric trim designations that it deploys regularly to delineate its various models, everything from S to 4S to GTS to GT4 can be found on the rear ends of its cars and SUVs. For 2023, one of those designations, T, for Touring, is finding its...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Matt Farah’s 718 Spyder And Cargo Of Porsches Burned At Sea

A cargo ship full of Porsches caught on fire in the Atlantic Ocean. The Portuguese navy prompted to the scene of a cargo ship in the Atlantic Ocean after a distress signal was sent from the Felicity Ace. A fire broke out in the hold of the ship bound for Davisville, Rhode Island after leaving Germany. There were several Porsches and Volkswagens on board, including a 718 Spyder bound for car host Matt Farah.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Chevy Cancels The LS7 Crate Engine

First, Chevrolet Performance discontinued the LT5 V8 crate engine with its 6.2-liter goodness back in September of last year. Now, it’s giving the mighty LS7 the ax. It’s a sad time to see such a legend put out to pasture and we’re sure people who were planning on throwing this into the perfect build are scrambling to get theirs before they’re gone.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Vehicles#Gt4#Pasm
Motorious

1971 Pontiac GTO Ram Air Relives Glory Days On Auction Block

This 400 ci V8 engine is capable of more than 300 horsepower and now seeks a new owner to push it to the limits. The Pontiac GTO has long been regarded as the first muscle car ever to hit the American asphalt as it combined a gigantic V8 engine with the body and chassis of a smaller car than the full-sized racers of the time. This decision was made shortly after the GM ban on racing which the Pontiac designers immediately ignored because of their long-standing name as GM's performance wing. But, as we all know, this birthed a movement across the nation which would later be known as the first muscle car revolution or muscle car movement. Everything from the powerhouse to the exterior design of these cars was brand new to the nation's people, who would go on to hold these vehicles on a pedestal as the epitome of American automotive passion.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Chevy Corvette Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Chevy Corvette has continued being a well-liked and stylish muscle car in the modern day, and people are buying new and used Corvettes daily. However, while the Corvette has a long history in the American auto market, not all Corvette model years were the same. Here’s a look at the worst Chevrolet Corvette model years that you should never buy.
CARS
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

8 Most Dependable American Cars

When average Joe and Jenny think of the most reliable cars, they tend to think Toyota or Honda, or maybe Mercedes or Volkswagen. American cars don't immediately spring to mind. American trucks do, perhaps, but less so sedans and crossovers. However, America has made - and does make - some remarkably dependable cars. Under the banner of "cars" here, we are going to include crossovers and SUVs, but we'll leave trucks for another day. To figure this out, we're cross-referencing a variety of reliability indexes and looking at use cases that have demonstrated how dependable a vehicle can be. Of course, there's no guarantee any vehicle will run trouble-free for 200,000+ miles, but we're convinced that these American cars all have a great shot. Bear in mind that some of the cars listed below are only available as second-hand buys, as a couple of them are no longer in production.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Motorious

39 Barn Find Camaros And Chevelles Discovered

Some people have commented that with all the barn finds popping up everywhere, we’ll soon run out of them. You might think so, but it seems like every day there are more. Sure, some are obviously staged, but there are still plenty of cool cars tucked away in barns, sheds, garages, or other places where few people know about them. Today, we get a look at an epic 39-car barn find consisting of some of the most desirable Chevy muscle cars ever made.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Dependable Cars Come From One Country

Thanks to products such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, and more, the South Korean manufacturers operating in the USA have scored top marks in this year's JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Kia scored the best ratings in the mass-market segments with 145 Problems Per 100 cars (PP100) while Genesis proved to be the most favorable product in the premium category with a 155 PP100 result.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Most Reliable Small SUV on the Market?

Reliability is an important factor to consider when choosing a new small SUV. The compact SUV segment is competitive, and there are plenty of great options to choose from. What is the most reliable small SUV on the market?. The Honda CR-V is no stranger to being the best. The...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Cars Americans Don’t Want to Buy

Throughout 2021, a shortage of computer chips caused disruptions in the production of new cars, resulting in slowing sales. Dealers face scant inventories, and sales in August 2021 were even lower than August of 2020 during the sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The average new car, throughout 2021, sat on a dealer’s lot […]
CARS
MotorAuthority

1967 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro 427/450 heads to auction

Not every 1960s muscle car came from the factory. This 1967 Chevrolet Yenko Super Camaro 427/450, which heads to the auction block at Barrett-Jackson's sale taking place on January 29 in Scottsdale, Arizona, was the product of an enterprising dealership. At his Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, dealership, Don Yenko built the cars...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

Watch: This Flying Car Is Now Officially Certified to Hit the Skies

It’s official: Klein Vision’s futuristic flying car has been given the green light. The simply named AirCar was recently awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, after completing 70 hours of rigorous testing. The hybrid vehicle—part aircraft, part car—successfully executed more than 200 takeoffs and landings that were all in line with the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, according to a statement released Monday. Klein Vision said the aircraft showcased astonishing stability throughout the challenging test flights. It was even able to take off and land without the pilot touching the controls. In other words, it passed with flying...
CARS
Motorious

1971 Chevy Nova SS Pulled Out Of A Shipping Container

This incredible car was built by the current owner nearly six year ago and is now ready for another revitalization. The second-generation Chevy Nova is widely considered the ultimate collectors' car within the automotive enthusiast community for the vast engine options, reputation on the drag strip, and classic '70s styling. Without a doubt, the Nova is one of the most iconic American muscle cars ever to hit the American asphalt. Unfortunately, the older age of these cars, combined with the lower production numbers than some of their competitors, makes them pretty hard to find compared to some of the Camaros and Mustangs at the time. So it's cool to see a dedicated builder take it upon themselves to restore and modify one of these rare beasts to keep the Nova spirit alive. That is precisely what is happening with this particular vehicle.
CARS
The Independent

YouTuber reveals his dream $98,300 Porsche was on doomed cargo ship that is now adrift and on fire

As a cargo ship carrying hundreds of cars caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean, one YouTuber learned his Porsche was among the doomed vehicles.“I just got the call from my dealer,” Matt Farrah tweeted on Wednesday. “My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean.”The Portuguese Navy has said the ship, named Felicity Ace, caught fire somewhere near the Azores Islands, about 1,400km from the shores of Lisbon. All 22 crew members were evacuated safely, the Navy said, but the ship was left to drift and burn.Mr Farrah, who reviews cars on his YouTube channel...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Motor1.com

Used Car Market Still Insane, These 10 Models Are More Expensive Than New

Want your car delivered right away? You'll have to buy a used one. There’s something very weird going on on the automotive market - some used cars are more expensive than their respective new versions. This is a phenomenon we don’t see often, though it has a very simple explanation - the industry just can’t deliver as many new cars as the customers want to buy.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy