Restaurants across the city are voicing concerns about the possibility of an avocado shortage, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture temporarily banned export of the fruit from Mexico over the weekend. Some, like Venezuelan restaurant Casa Ora, tell Time Out that they are stockpiling underripe avocados expecting sourcing issues down the line, while others, including For All Things Good in Bed-Stuy and the Rosa Mexicano restaurant chain, say they would consider removing avocado — and yes, guacamole — from their menus if things didn’t change soon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO