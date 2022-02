PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help with an ongoing criminal investigation. Police say they are investigating a gunpoint carjacking that occurred on February 16th, 2022, in West Philadelphia. It happened shortly before 2:00 AM at the Amera gas station at 4708 West Girard Avenue. The victim pulled into the station driving a white Toyota RAV4. As he was pumping gas, the offender approached him, pulled out a gun and demanded his car keys. The victim complied. The offender got into the vehicle and fled eastbound on Girard Avenue. The victim was not injured during the incident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO