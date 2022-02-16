Reykdal to discuss next steps for masking requirements in WA schools Thursday

Ted S. Warren

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal will discuss the next steps for masking requirements in schools on Thursday.

He will join Governor Jay Inslee for a joint news conference at 2 p.m.

Earlier this month, Reykdal said he was in support of making masks optional in school, though no action has been taken to lift the requirement at this point.

A handful of school district boards have voted to make masks optional in recent days, directly defying the statewide mandate.

4 News Now will stream Reykdal’s news conference online and on KXLY+.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect schedule changes made by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

