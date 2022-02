Illinois tried to do something that No. 5 Purdue, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 19 Michigan State couldn’t do: beat Rutgers on the road. Illinois has the reputation of one of the best road teams in the Big Ten, with wins in 12 of its last 16 road league games — but they could not get it done at the RAC. Rutgers (16-9, 10-5 BIG) never trailed in the game, topping No. 12 Illinois 70-59 on Wednesday night in New Jersey.

