Back in July of last year, we came across leaked images of the new, facelifted BMW 3 Series, or as BMW calls its mid-cycle updates, the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) model. These photographs clearly showed the updated design of the executive sport sedan and we were able to discern that new M Performance upgrades would be offered. Although we had some idea of what to expect, the full scope of the range of optional upgrades is yet to be determined. More information is trickling through to us though, including these new spy shots that show the new 3 Series wearing M Performance parts and refreshed fascias.

