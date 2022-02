The fat little flying guy with the arrow is everywhere around Valentine’s Day. But who is Cupid really?. Keep reading to learn more about who Cupid is. In Roman and Greek mythology, Cupid (or Eros, in Greece) is the god of desire, erotic love, attraction and affection. He is the son of the goddess of love, Venus, and the god of war, Mars. Cupid and Eros are often shown carrying a bow and arrow, and that is the source of his power — whoever is shot by Cupid’s arrow is filled with uncontrollable desire. His wings symbolize that lovers can be flighty and as a boy because love is irrational. Cupid is often shown riding a dolphin, an ancient symbol of affection.

