Buddy Teams Up With Blxst For New Single “Wait Too Long”

After signing to Hopeless last year, LØLØ has just shared a huge new single, debbie downer, featuring Maggie Lindemann. She says of the personal meaning behind the new pop-punk banger: "So there’s this girl, debbie. She‘s got jet black nails to match her hair and the rest of her outfit. She’s a little bit of a mess (but, who isn’t these days?). More often than not, u may find her being a little too drunk at a party, possibly falling over. Maybe she’s a little intense – she tends to over share and talk about things that 'normal' people find weird – but that’s just debbie. I’ve heard people say she’s 'too aggressive' but I don’t think she means to be. She’s always asked 'Are you ok?' – which she swears she is. She’s sensitive and emotional, but she’s not sad (most of the time). Sometimes she just feels like she doesn’t really belong. 'Hi. Nice to meet u. It’s me – debbie downer, and I wrote this song for anyone that’s ever felt a little different or out of place too.'"

