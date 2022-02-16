ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Buddy Teams Up With Blxst For New Single “Wait Too Long”

power106.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles rapper took to social media to announce he’s releasing a sophomore album called ‘Super Ghetto’ and ahead of its premiere, released a new song. The soulful R&B influenced track is called “Wait Too Long” and features fellow LA-native Blxst. Along with the song comes a video, directed by...

www.power106.com

Kerrang

LØLØ and Maggie Lindemann team up for huge new single, debbie downer

After signing to Hopeless last year, LØLØ has just shared a huge new single, debbie downer, featuring Maggie Lindemann. She says of the personal meaning behind the new pop-punk banger: "So there’s this girl, debbie. She‘s got jet black nails to match her hair and the rest of her outfit. She’s a little bit of a mess (but, who isn’t these days?). More often than not, u may find her being a little too drunk at a party, possibly falling over. Maybe she’s a little intense – she tends to over share and talk about things that 'normal' people find weird – but that’s just debbie. I’ve heard people say she’s 'too aggressive' but I don’t think she means to be. She’s always asked 'Are you ok?' – which she swears she is. She’s sensitive and emotional, but she’s not sad (most of the time). Sometimes she just feels like she doesn’t really belong. 'Hi. Nice to meet u. It’s me – debbie downer, and I wrote this song for anyone that’s ever felt a little different or out of place too.'"
thesource.com

Too $hort Teams with Lil Duval For New Single “Big Sexy Thang”

Too $hort has released a new single called “Big Sexy Thang,” which is a modern take on Hot Chocolate’s iconic song “You Sexy Thing (I Believe In Miracles)” and will be featured on his future album. The new release features Lil Duval. The news comes...
defpen

Music Video: Buddy – Wait Too Long (Featuring BLXST)

“Don’t make me wait too long,” BLXST sings as Buddy’s “Wait Too Long” begins. Unfortunately, Buddy has had his fans waiting for some time now…four years to be exact. The RCA Records artist last released an album, Harlan & Alondra, in 2018. Complete with features from Ty Dolla $ign, Khalid and Snoop Dogg, the project delivered hits like “Black” with A$AP Ferg and “Shameless” with Guapdad 4000. While the music he delivered way back when has maintained its quality over the last four years, impatient listeners have been left asking the following question: When is the next LP dropping? This week, those questions were answers.
The Independent

Jamal Edwards’ cause of death disclosed by mum Brenda as she calls SBTV founder ‘the centre of our world’

Music industry entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of a “sudden illness”, his mother Brenda has announced.The SBTV founder, who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Jessie J and Dave, died on Sunday (20 February) aged 31.In a message shared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (21 February), his mother Brenda said that she and her family were “completely devastated” by Jamal’s death.“It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she said.“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family...
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Has Emotional Realization on Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is in for a rude awakening if he thinks he has any chance of getting back with Khloé Kardashian. The NBA player and Kardashian split for what's said to be the final time over the summer after Kardashian learned he'd cheated on her again and fathered a child with another woman. News about Thompson's baby didn't break until after he and Kardashian broke up, and Thompson denied paternity. A DNA test proved he was the father of Maralee Nichols' son, with Nichols saying she had a five month relationship with Thompson while he was with Kardashian and lied and said he was single. Thompson has since publicly apologized to Kardashian, but sources say Kardashian has come to the realization that her and Thompson can never be.
blavity.com

Mo'Nique Said Tyler Perry Asked To Meet With Her Only If She Apologized For Her Blackballing Accusations

Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
