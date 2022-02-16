ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Manolo Blahnik on Julia Fox’s LaQuan Smith Runway Debut: ‘Simply Divine’

By Shannon Adducci
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElGxw_0eGdLLvA00

If there is anything that Manolo Blahnik has proven in his more than 50-year career , it’s that he can capture the zeitgeist with his shoes. From halcyon days on Church Street in London’s Chelsea neighborhood and heady nights at Studio 54 to brushes with ’80s power women, a TV character’s shoe obsession and Rihanna alike, the designer knows how to seize the moment.

Which is why it shouldn’t be a surprise to learn that the designer’s shoes also made a cameo appearance not only on the runway at LaQuan Smith’s fall ’22 runway show Monday at New York Fashion Week — but also on the heels of the woman of the moment, Julia Fox.

“A powerful opening, simply divine,” Blahnik told FN after the show. Of Fox, he added, “She looks wonderful and it’s great to see New York Fashion Week back in full swing.”

For Smith’s fall ’22 collection, Blahnik loaned the New York designer a series of BB pumps and Pascalarehi boots. It was the former — in white — that showed up on Fox as she strutted down the parquet wood runway in a black cutout evening gown.

The show was styled by Mel Ottenberg, the “Interview” magazine editor-in-chief who has nabbed some of Fox’s most candid quotes as of late. The fashion editor also happened to be Rihanna’s stylist when the star was working on her blockbuster collaboration in Blahnik back in 2017 . Ottenberg referred to Blahnik as his “shoe dad” when recapping the show on social media the day after.

“Galpal Julia Fox opening LaQuan Smith last night, styled by me,” Ottenberg wrote in an Instagram caption showing the actress backstage before the show. “Special thanks to the great Patricia Von Musulin and shoe dad Manolo Blahnik.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mel Ottenberg (@melzy917)

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes a White-Hot Arrival in Suit With Sandals on the Front Row for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey puts a new spin on suiting. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday and was among celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For the outfit, Harvey donned a clean white suit that featured a cropped tapered bolero jacket that had chic lapels on top of a pair of coordinating loose, flowy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Incognito with Tom Holland in Leather Boots in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zendaya proved the aid of a sharp shoe when going incognito with boyfriend Tom Holland. On a trip to New York City, the duo were sharply dressed for a shopping trip at Prada’s boutique. For the occasion, the “Euphoria” star wore a chic brown leather coat with a creamy shearling lining. Cuffed at the sleeves, the outerwear was layered atop a black top and flared gray pants for an undeniably chic downtown look....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Timothee Chalamet Laces Up in Brown Boots and Velvet Coat While Filming “Wonka”

Click here to read the full article. Timothee Chalamet proved that even in character, he can still pull off a sharp boot. While filming “Wonka” in Oxford, London, Chalamet was dressed in character as the titular Willy Wonka. For the occasion, he wore a purple velvet coat with sharp shoulders. The bold outerwear was layered over a brown scarf and striped brown trousers. His look was complete with a wooden cane—plus Wonka’s signature brown top hat. For footwear, the “Dune” star laced into a pair of brown leather boots. The paneled style featured rounded toes, as well as flat heels to fit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Julia Fox Dominates New York Fashion Week Runway Just Hours After Kanye "Ye" West Breakup

Watch: Julia Fox Says She's NOT Dating Kanye "Ye" West for Clout. All of the lights were on Julia Fox at New York Fashion Week. Just hours after confirming her split from Kanye "Ye" West, the 32-year-old actress stole the show during LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on Feb. 14. Opening the show, the model strutted down the runway in a high-neck, long-sleeved black dress with cutouts and her hair slicked back into a bun. A pair of statement earrings, matching bracelets, heels and bold eye makeup completed the look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Rihanna
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Neutral in Leather Jacket & Lace-Up Boots at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid continued her penchant for neutrals while arriving at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held in Terminal 5, the event featured a star-studded front row that included Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo, Addison Rae, Ariana DeBose and more. Prior to walking in the show, Hadid arrived in a black leather coach jacket layered over a shearling vest and crop top. The outerwear included a sharp pointed collar, further elevated by contrasting with her white...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena & Venus Williams Stun in Glamorous Photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar Cover Story

Venus and Serena Williams have given us a lot to talk about on and off the court. But now they are doing things on their own terms now. That is the motto behind their new Harper’s Bazaar cover story, which was shared by the fashion magazine on Instagram today. The award-winning sports duo takes over the publication’s Legacy issue to talk about their tennis careers and the dynamics of their family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) The Olympic athletes also got candid about the message behind their biopic “King Richard,” which chronicles the journey...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Laquan Smith Runway Debut#Fn#Lace Catsuit
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj ‘Doesn’t Take a Loss’ in Head-to-Toe Burberry Plaid Outfit With Sock Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj has a penchant for Burberry and is not afraid to show it. The “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday morning that showed her wearing a glitzy and fashion-forward look suitable for the flashy musician. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj wore a head-to-toe ensemble consisting of a trench coat decked out in the brand’s iconic plaid print that had a black lining. Underneath, she wore a black sheer plunging bodysuit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Her Blue Tennis Skirt ‘Uniform’ With White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams has always been stylish on and off the court. On Monday, the 41-year-old athlete proved that theory with her latest Instagram post. The new shot was aesthetically pleasing as Williams poses in front of a beautiful backyard that was filled with palm trees. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) The background helped place emphasis on her bright blue ensemble. The Olympic tennis star wore a sporty-chic outfit from her EleVen by Venus...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Olympian Shaun White Looks Dapper in Tailored Outfit and White Crisp Sneakers for Jimmy Kimmel

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shaun White shows that casual clothing can still be sophisticated. The three-time Olympic gold medalist attended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday in Los Angeles. While on the show, White talked about competing in Beijing, dealing with his retirement and why he cut his signature ginger tresses. White recently announced his retirement after placing fourth in the snowboarding halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics last week. He retires with three gold medals throughout his...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Adds Sparkle to Her Step in Flared Crystal Heels at Tory Burch’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gives sophisticated-chic energy for fashion week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted at the Tory Burch fall 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Monday while wearing a look that brought some sparkle. For the outfit, Holmes donned a double-breasted white trench coat that featured structured shoulders for a refined appearance. Under it, she wore a brown sweater dress that added a nice pop of color. She accessorized with a black and cream Tory Burch handbag that was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Irina Shayk Goes Green in Brown Coat & Rubber Clogs at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 Show

Irina Shayk stuck to her utilitarian personal style while arriving at Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 runway show. Held in Terminal 5, the event featured a star-studded front row that included Blake Lively, Olivia Culpo, Addison Rae, Ariana DeBose and more. For the occasion, Shayk wore a beige crop top with olive green trousers. The style featured a wide-leg silhouette with allover curved stitching, adding a comfortable element to her ensemble. Layered over the set was a long brown coat, which included a sharp pointed collar and black buttons. The outfit created a head-to-toe tonal effect, while also remaining winter-ready. For footwear, Shayk finished...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Demi Moore Adds a Rugged Touch to Chic Winter Layers in Versatile Combat Boots for Gabriela Hearst’s NYFW Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore gives major sleek, sophisticated energy with her latest look. The “Ghost” star was spotted while leaving the Gabriela Hearst show in New York City on Monday during New York Fashion Week. For the ensemble, Moore slipped on a white oversized double-breasted trench coat that incorporated neutral-colored buttons for a uniform appearance. Underneath, she wore a white button-up paired with loose black trousers. She accessorized with a black handbag that had a fun white floral print for a bold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Julia Fox Makes Her Runway Debut in the Ultimate Revenge Dress

As far as catwalk debuts go, the timing couldn’t have been better for Julia Fox. Mere hours after her public split from Kanye West, during which she declared herself a #1 hustler, the Uncut Gems star opened LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 show at New York Fashion Week. A hot-ticket presentation, Smith’s unapologetically sexy vision amassed a crowd, including And Just Like That’s Nicole Ari Parker, who wanted to see what the label beloved by Beyoncé and Rihanna was all about.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy