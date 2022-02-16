ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Training Began Wednesday for Phillies Minor Leaguers

By Ben Silver
 4 days ago

Mini-camp began Wednesday for minor leaguers not on the Phillies 40-man roster. As MLB and the MLBPA continue to negotiate the lockout, minor league prospects prepare in Clearwater for an unimpeded season.

The crack of bats and the pops of baseball thudding into mitts rang out today at the Philadelphia Phillies complex in Clearwater, Fl. Although the players there might not be the ones you’d recognize.

Mini-camp began today for Phillies who are not on the 40-man roster. That means top prospects like Bryson Stott, Mick Abel, Johan Rojas , Logan O’Hoppe, and Andrew Painter don’t have to worry about their development being stunted by the lockout.

For Stott, any extra training is vital as he will be battling Didi Gregorius for Phillies' Opening Day shortstop.

Unfortunately, due to the lockout, minor leaguers who occupy 40-man roster spots cannot attend, that includes players like Jhailyn Ortiz, Simon Muzziotti, Luis Garcia and Mickey Moniak.

Phillies mini-camp runs from Feb. 16 through early-March, at which point players will move to minor league or major league spring training.

Even in non-lockout seasons, mini-camp has been a place where multiple major league call-ups began their seasons. Last year, JD Hammer, Matt Vierling, and Luke Williams all began 2021 at Phillies mini-camp.

When major league spring training does finally begin, these players will have weeks of experience beyond their major league counterparts, a tool which could be used to jump start an early season youth-movement for clubs all around Major League Baseball.

