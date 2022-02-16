ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCRIPPS Spelling Bee: taking you inside a local competition

By Katia Uriarte
 4 days ago
The regional round of the SCRIPPS Spelling Bee begins in a few weeks, and many Coastal Bend schools will be participating.

Just about every school has been hosting spelling bees the last few weeks, and it's intense, but also heartwarming.

Just take a look at the Woodlawn Elementary Spelling Bee.

Fifth grader Roland Morales was the winner of the Woodlawn Spelling Bee.

The Regional SCRIPPS Spelling Bee is happening Saturday, March 26.

The SCRIPPS National Spelling Bee has their finals happening Thursday, June 2 and their semifinals on June 1 in our nation's capitol. It will be hosted by 'Reading Rainbow's' LeVar Burton, and can be watched on ION.

Related
The Sanford Herald

Winners crowned at Spelling Bee

With a young girl standing smiling proudly on stage, trophy in hand, while a boy seeks solace from his parents, it’s not hard to tell something special just took place. The extreme parallels of emotion at the end of Lee County School District Spelling Bee at W.B. Wicker Elementary School, showed that the majority of the 22 competitors were serious about winning.
LEE COUNTY, NC
KLST/KSAN

Students prepare for Spelling Bee

(KLST/KSAN)– The 33rd Annual Spelling Bee is being hosted in San Angelo this weekend. The competition will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12th at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. About a dozen local students are competing for their chance to make it to the next level. That competition is scheduled to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
