Accidents

Person overboard on cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

By KATC News
 4 days ago
The Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger who went overboard Wednesday near SouthWest Pass.

The incident happened at approximately 3:00 pm on February 16 about 150 miles offshore.

The Coast Guard says they received a call reporting a passenger on the Carnival Valor cruise ship had fallen overboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews to begin searching.

According to the USCG, rescue crews are searching for a 32-year-old, African American female.

The cruise ship was expected to dock in New Orleans on Thursday.

KATC News

KATC News

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

