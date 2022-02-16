Person overboard on cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger who went overboard Wednesday near SouthWest Pass.

The incident happened at approximately 3:00 pm on February 16 about 150 miles offshore.

The Coast Guard says they received a call reporting a passenger on the Carnival Valor cruise ship had fallen overboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews to begin searching.

According to the USCG, rescue crews are searching for a 32-year-old, African American female.

The cruise ship was expected to dock in New Orleans on Thursday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel