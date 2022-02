Community conversation on Windows of Understanding Project set for March 10

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – CentraState Healthcare System President and CEO John T. Gribbin has announced his plan to retire in April. “It has been my privilege to serve this community for more than 20 years and to have worked with board members, senior management, physicians and staff who have helped grow CentraState (Medical Center) from a hospital to a comprehensive health system. CentraState is well positioned for the future. I felt the timing was right for the organization to transition to new leadership,” Gribbin said.

