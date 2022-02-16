ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Judge orders airlines to grant mask exemption for 4-year-old autistic child

By Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMFV2_0eGdKIS200

SANFORD, Fla. — A federal judge in Massachusetts granted the family of a 4-year-old autistic child a 30-day exemption from federally mandated mask requirements on all airline flights.

Michael Seklecki, whose son is autistic and travels to Boston regularly for specialized medical care, filed the lawsuit against American and Southwest airlines in January.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

In the lawsuit, Seklecki demands American and Southwest end “unlawful discrimination and an end to the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate and airlines’ mask policies,” and $400,000 in damages.

In a statement, Seklecki thanked the judge for her decision.

“I’m grateful to the judge for taking this discrimination case seriously,” Seklecki said.

Following Wednesday’s ruling, lawyers for American and Southwest issued a mask-exemption letter to Seklecki.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, FL
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Sanford, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Some school systems pause diversity programs amid pushback

Conservative takeovers of local school boards have already altered lessons on race and social injustice in many classrooms. Now some districts are finding their broader efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion are also being challenged. As her Colorado school district’s equity director, Alexis Knox-Miller thought the work she and a...
EDUCATION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline

Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country. Total confirmed cases reported Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 five weeks ago on Jan. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Greece: Search expanded on burning ferry; 10 missing

CORFU, Greece — (AP) — Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing. The fire on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day but rescuers have gained more expanded access inside the 183-meter (600 foot) vessel after containing the blaze.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Fla#Autistic#American#Southwest#Stream Channel 9#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — A gemstone, billed as one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, was sold for $143,750 at auction in Alaska on Sunday. The opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats, according to the auction house Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals. It also has a long history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Americus Australis’ opal sells for nearly $144K at Alaska auction

JUNEAU, Alaska — A brick-like gem billed as one of the largest opals ever found was sold for $143,750 during an auction in Alaska on Sunday. The “Americus Australis,” which weighs 11,855.28 carats, had a final gavel price of $125,000 at the Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals sale. It rose to its final amount after a buyer’s premium was applied, according to the auction house website.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight

Krystal Guerra’s Miami apartment has a tiny kitchen, cracked tiles, warped cabinets, no dishwasher and hardly any storage space. But Guerra was fine with the apartment’s shortcomings. It was all part of being a 32-year-old graduate student in South Florida, she reasoned, and she was happy to live there for a few more years as she finished her marketing degree.
HOUSE RENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
77K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy