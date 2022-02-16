Judge orders airlines to grant mask exemption for 4-year-old autistic child

SANFORD, Fla. — A federal judge in Massachusetts granted the family of a 4-year-old autistic child a 30-day exemption from federally mandated mask requirements on all airline flights.

Michael Seklecki, whose son is autistic and travels to Boston regularly for specialized medical care, filed the lawsuit against American and Southwest airlines in January.

In the lawsuit, Seklecki demands American and Southwest end “unlawful discrimination and an end to the Federal Transportation Mask Mandate and airlines’ mask policies,” and $400,000 in damages.

In a statement, Seklecki thanked the judge for her decision.

“I’m grateful to the judge for taking this discrimination case seriously,” Seklecki said.

Following Wednesday’s ruling, lawyers for American and Southwest issued a mask-exemption letter to Seklecki.

