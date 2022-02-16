Trial Regarding Oklahoma Execution Methods Set For End Of February
A trial in federal court over the 3-drug cocktail the state of Oklahoma uses in its executions will begin in late February.
More than 30 Oklahoma death row prisoners filed the lawsuit, claiming the current way the state executes prisoners is unconstitutional.
The prisoners had to provide other methods, with many suggesting a firing squad, which is one of several methods authorized under state law.
The trial is set for February 28th.
Comments / 0