Wake Forest transfer Ismael Massoud thinking big as Kansas State basketball goes small

MANHATTAN — Ismael Massoud thought when he left Wake Forest at the end of last basketball season that his days of playing the post were over.

Kansas State already had a pair of true centers, and Massoud, a 6-foot-9 sophomore with a soft shooting touch, seemed to be just what the Wildcats were looking for in a classic stretch-four forward.

Then two things happened: Centers Davion Bradford and Kaosi Ezeagu struggled and Massoud's 3-point shooting went AWOL. The Wildcats were reeling as well, off to a 0-4 start in the Big 12, and coach Bruce Weber turned more and more to his talented backcourt.

Previously:Free throws deliver Kansas State basketball past West Virginia to second straight comeback victory

A four-guard lineup — supplemented by 7-footer Bradford in the middle — left little room for Massoud, who after starting the first 14 games suddenly was the odd man out. That is, until the last two games when Weber tried something new.

For long stretches during last Saturday's 75-69 overtime victory at Iowa State, he put Massoud in the middle, surrounded by guards Markquis Nowell, Nijel Pack, Mark Smith and either Mike McGuirl or Selton Miguel. Massoud responded with 11 points, six in the second half and overtime, as the Wildcats came back from a 15-point deficit.

Then Monday night against West Virginia, the Wildcats once more found themselves down double digits, only to rally and beat the Mountaineers, 78-73, at Bramlage Coliseum. Massoud again played a pivotal role, scoring 11 of his 13 points after intermission.

“We spread people out," Weber said. "We seem to be a little bit better on defense when we have that smaller lineup, and we even went five guards a couple of times."

Previously:Kansas State basketball rallies in the second half again for 78-73 win over West Virginia: Three takeaways

Massoud, who had seen his playing time drop from 20-30 minutes a game to the teens and then a seven-minute cameo against Kansas on Jan. 22, eagerly embraced his new role — even if it wasn't what he envisioned when he came to K-State.

"I played some five (center) last year at Wake Forest, but in my head I think I'm a guard," Massoud said. "So whether I'm at the five or at the one (point guard), as long as I'm on the court I'm not going to argue.

"If coach puts me at the five, I'm not going to say I don't want to go in. I'm going to say, 'Put me at the five.' It doesn't matter to me. Either you're on the court or you're on the bench."

Massoud is averaging 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds a game and his shooting has remained inconsistent — a 35.3 field goal percentage and 3-point accuracy of 31% — but against West Virginia he got to the free-throw line 10 times, connecting on eight. He's shooting 93.3% from the line for the year.

"Ish has contributed two games in a row, which is good for him," Weber said. "And he’s doing it with being aggressive and getting the ball to the hoop and getting free throws.

"He still shoots that flicker three when somebody's coming at him … but he's given us a little more, being a little more aggressive getting to the basket, making some plays around the basket."

Massoud also held his own against West Virginia's big men on defense, even though he had just one rebound.

Previously:Simple adjustments pave the way for Kansas State basketball's overtime win at Iowa State

"He played great. He's coming along," Nowell said of Massoud. "He's getting more and more confident.

"Whenever he decides that he really wants to battle and bang with those bigs, he can do anything he puts his mind to. It's just wanting to do it."

Weber appealed to Massoud last week, urging him to play to his strengths.

"We've been on him," Weber said following the Iowa State game. "Just the other day I said, 'Please, you've got to give me something.'

"He actually had two offensive rebounds in practice (Friday), which I don't know if he's had all year, and he scored buckets."

Massoud said he never lost sight of the big picture. At 14-11 overall and 6-7 in the Big 12, K-State is trying to get back in the NCAA Tournament conversation after winning four of its last five games.

The Wildcats face a key road test at 1 p.m. Saturday when they go after a sweep of the season series against Oklahoma State.

"In the beginning (when) I was starting all those games and then coming off the bench, I was never thinking about myself," Massoud said. "I was just thinking about the new situation, new role. So I was trying to think of ways I could help my team.

"Then I got away from what I could do best, and what I can do to help the team. I was thinking about what I'm not doing (and) that's maybe the reason why I came off the bench."

Weber's message all along was for Massoud to focus on what he can do and not worry about what he can't.

Previously:Kansas State basketball battles back for gritty overtime road win: Three takeaways

"I always knew what I could do, and I kind of was just in my own head trying to figure out since this is a new role and situation, what I could do to help my teammates," Massoud said. "But I didn’t let it deter me in terms of my attitude or anything like that. I just tried to be a better leader and try to use my voice more and have energy on the bench because I knew at some point my time was going to come back again.

"Like they say, it doesn’t storm forever. Eventually it clears, and it did for me. It's just keeping a positive mindset, trust the work, trust your teammates, trust your coaches, and you've got to stay ready at all times because the opportunity is going to come.”