Club News 2/17/2022

By Obituaries
 8 days ago
To be included in Club News, send information to PublishMe@reporternews.com by 2 p.m. each Monday, with "Club News" in the subject. Include date and time, full street address and contact information.

Abilene Garden Club

The Abilene Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at 1833 Oldham Lane for the program "Know Abilene Garden Club; Constitution and By-Laws." Members should bring a light breakfast item and their 2021-22 yearbooks.

Regular meetings: 10 a.m. second and third Thursdays, September through May, 300 Westwood Drive.

Contact: Jo Denson, 325-793-9034

iPhone, iPad and Mac User Group

The iPhone, iPad and Mac User Group will offer a free iPhone class at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Mockingbird Branch of the Abilene Public Library, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane. Registration is not required.

For information, contact Tom Miller at 325-518-6662 or tdmill@me.com.

