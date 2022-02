LAS VEGAS — Authorities say New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was among several people who "attacked" a man at a Las Vegas nightclub on Saturday morning. According to arrest documents obtained by the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the fight happened around 6:30 a.m. at Cromwell Casino at Drais After Dark club. A man identified as Darnell Greene told officers that he was leaving the club for the night and made his way to the elevators. While waiting for the elevators, he said he struck up a conversation with a group of people who were also waiting. When the elevator arrived, Greene said he and the group began to the open doors when Kamara allegedly put his hand on Green’s chest, stopping him.

