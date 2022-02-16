ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. and NATO officials say they've seen no evidence that Russia has withdrawn troops

By Becky Sullivan
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIqpS_0eGdJKFh00
A Russian military vehicle drives off a railway platform after arriving in Belarus on Jan. 29. President Biden says 150,000 Russian troops ring Ukraine's borders. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Officials from the U.S. and NATO say they have not seen a major withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine's borders, despite the announcement this week by President Vladimir Putin that Russian military officials had ordered some troops to return to their home bases.

"Unfortunately there's a difference between what Russia says and what it does, and what we're seeing is no meaningful pullback," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America.

A senior administration official told reporters in a background briefing Wednesday that Russia's claims that it's pulling troops away from the border are "false."

"In fact, we have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border by as many as 7,000 troops, with some arriving as recently as today," the official said.

The number of Russian troops ringing Ukraine's borders on three sides has grown to 150,000, President Biden said Tuesday.

Commercial satellite imagery has shown their numbers swelling in recent weeks, including large deployments of attack aircraft to locations near Ukraine's borders. In Belarus, to Ukraine's north, some 30,000 of Russia's troops are participating in joint military exercises.

Late last week, U.S. officials sharply escalated warnings about the situation in Ukraine, urging Americans to leave the country as soon as possible ahead of an invasion that White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said "may well happen soon."

Speaking on condition of anonymity, officials said that Russia's military preparations for a full-scale invasion were complete and that an invasion was possible at any point this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJabJ_0eGdJKFh00
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

That assessment has not changed, Blinken said Wednesday.

"President Putin's put in place the capacity to act on very short notice. He can pull the trigger. He could pull it today, he could pull it tomorrow, he could pull it next week," Blinken said.

Putin has consistently said that Russia does not intend to attack Ukraine. At a news conference Tuesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said that it is Russia's intention to reach an agreement "by diplomatic means."

Putin added that Russian military leaders had decided "to pull out part of the troops."

But outside of Russia, officials said they would reserve judgment until seeing evidence of such a drawdown. "We've had other instances where they've made similar claims, and, in fact, the facts on the ground have proven otherwise," Julie Smith, the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, said Wednesday.

NATO sees no signs of Russian withdrawal

NATO, the defense alliance that has long drawn ire from Russia, has come to similar conclusions as U.S. officials.

"So far, we do not see any sign of de-escalation on the ground. No withdrawals of troops or equipment," said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Wednesday. "What we see today is that Russia maintains a massive invasion force ready to attack."

NATO is considering establishing new battlegroups in central and Eastern Europe, Stoltenberg said. The alliance has had a greater presence in Eastern Europe since Russia's invasion of Crimea — including battlegroups stationed in each of the three Baltic states and Poland. The U.S. oversees the group based in Poland.

Stoltenberg did not say exactly where new battlegroups would be based, but one likely setting is Romania, which borders western Ukraine. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is participating in the meetings this week.

The window for diplomacy may still be open

With Russia indicating it remains open to a diplomatic way out of the crisis, the frenzied pace of efforts by the West have not slowed. Scholz's visits to Moscow and Kyiv this week follow a similar tour by French President Emmanuel Macron last week. In recent days, Biden has spoken by phone with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron and Scholz.

Although the Kremlin has cast Western warnings of an invasion as "hysteria," Putin also says that his most important demands — which include barring Ukraine from joining NATO and the withdrawal of NATO troops from Eastern Europe — have been ignored.

On Tuesday, Biden repeated that the U.S. will not "sacrifice basic principles" of Ukraine's right to territorial integrity and freedom to "choose with whom they will associate" — namely, NATO.

But Biden added that the U.S. had proposed a set of measures covering arms control, transparency and strategic stability. "As long as there is hope of a diplomatic resolution that prevents the use of force and avoids the incredible human suffering that would follow, we will pursue it," he said.

Additional reporting by Teri Schultz in Brussels.

Comments / 22

Thomas
4d ago

Russia will over take Ukraine but with that many troops he is not going to stop there he wants to put the USSR back together

Reply(1)
7
What, me worry!
2d ago

I really don't care if he does invade I'm more worried about my situation in the United States. Russia didn't come over here and raise my taxes. by the way you know Russia and China taxes are cheaper than ours

Reply(1)
6
De Priest
1d ago

I DO NOT SUPPORT N.A.T.O..I DO NOT SUPPORT THE U.N..I DO NOT SUPPORT W.H.O..I DO NOT SUPPORT C.D.C..#ConstitutionalLawOnly#AmericaFirst

Reply
4
Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Russian#State#Abc#Good Morning America#Ukrainian#Americans#White House
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Daily Mail

America and UK fist bump at UN summit as Blinken warns that Putin might launch false flag chemical weapons attack before invading Ukraine: Russia expels US deputy ambassador and demands Biden pull all troops out of Central and Eastern Europe

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia's plans for a false flag operation could include a chemical weapons attack as it tried to manufacture a pretext for invading Ukraine. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, he gave the fullest account of what Washington knows of Russia's plans. And...
FOREIGN POLICY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy