Phoenix, AZ

Arizona border agents find over 600 pounds of cocaine in cucumber shipment

By Jeff Popovich
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona border agents made an unusual discovery in a large cucumber shipment. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency's Phoenix division, more than 600 pounds of cocaine was found hidden in a large...

