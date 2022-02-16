ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday razing a gas station off of Cliff Avenue, permits to build new store and canopy

By Sonya Swink, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 8 days ago
With the city's growth, the Holiday brand has added 11 total gas stations in Sioux Falls.

The company is also re-doing one location, according to city permit information.

Holiday is razing, or demolishing, its gas station at 1731 S. Cliff Ave, according to city permits.

That Holiday, located off of 26th Street and Cliff Avenue, also appears to be re-doing its location. Permits have been started for a new convenience store and a fuel canopy there.

The station first submitted permits to build out an expansion in 2017, and now looks to re-do the same site. There is no construction timeline set, and calls to Holiday were not returned at time of publish.

Gas stations are growing throughout the area, and Holiday has recently added locations to 85th Street and Minnesota and elsewhere.

