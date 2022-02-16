ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Man found dead in Hall house fire was shot to death by grandson, sheriff says

By Tyisha Fernandes, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man who was found dead in a burned home earlier this week was shot to death by his grandson, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire broke out just before 6:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Meadow Drive.

Firefighters contained the blaze and found the badly burned body of a man inside. The victim was later identified as 68-year-old Andrew Donaldson.

An autopsy determined that Donaldson had been shot.

U.S. Marshals tracked down Donaldson’s grandson, 29-year-old Lorenzo Moss, in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. Investigators determined Moss was involved in Donaldson’s death and set the fire in order to cover up evidence of the shooting.

Investigators said Moss is from Wisconsin but had traveled to Georgia.

He’s been charged with malice murder. Other charges are pending.

