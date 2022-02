As soon as the first bell rang on Saturday night in Manchester, there was essentially a ticking clock counting down to Jake Darnell’s inevitable defeat by Frazer Clarke, but the Tokyo Olympian is acutely aware that he too may not have much time left in the ring.Having captained Team GB at last summer’s Games, where he claimed bronze, Clarke has now turned his attention to professional boxing and a heavyweight rise that he knows must be rapid.Beginning his pro career at the age of 30, Clarke is in a race against time to achieve his goals of becoming a...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 51 MINUTES AGO