Sioux Falls, SD

USD Discovery District seeks $15 million in state funding to help land anchor tenant

By Joe Sneve, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 8 days ago
PIERRE — Education and economic development officials hope a boom in revenues coming into the state of South Dakota can be used to fund a portion of a $25 million bio-medical complex in the state's largest city.

Nearly two decades after the University of South Dakota unveiled its vision for an 80-acre corporate and academic research park in Sioux Falls, the school is seeking $15 million from the state to advance development in the park, a move that could generate an additional $10 million in investment from the private sector and the city of Sioux Falls.

"This kind of research and this kind of development assists our students," said Jim Abbott, the interim CEO of the USD Discovery District and former president of the Vermillion-based school. "And it's important to say that if we can build a building without debt, then we'll be able to give preference to companies that agree to work with students and hire students."

The proposal calls for a 50,000-square-foot building and associated infrastructure that would house tenants in the biomedical industry. And if approved, construction could begin as soon as this summer.

While the park's been slow to develop since its inception in 2003, with multiple previously declared tenants at the campus pulling out in recent months, project supporters say securing the funding for what is considered the third phase in the park's development is expected to spur interest from other prospective tenants seeking move-in ready locations.

"Originally, we thought we could convince tenants to commit to lease with us and then we'd build the building, but the fact is that that's not the way it works in this business," Abbott said. "Tenants who were willing to pay rent ... could not wait the time it takes to build a building, so that's why we're moving forward in this fashion."

While the USD hatched its vision for the research park in 2003, it wasn't until six years later that the Legislature formally designated the northwest Sioux Falls land for the Discovery District. Since then, state lawmakers and the governor's office of economic development have dedicated about $2 million for the project. The city of Sioux Falls and federal grants have also dedicated dollars toward USD Discovery District.

House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, said remaining committed to the park will pay off for South Dakota eventually.

"We often talk about opportunities to change the game and I think this is certainly one of those for not only the Sioux Falls region but the entire state," he said.

