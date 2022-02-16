ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s The Real Reason Natalie Morales Left The ‘Today Show’

By Marissa Matozzo
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

After 22 years of lighting up viewers’ screens on NBC’s The Today Show, journalist Natalie Morales, 49, left her previous role for a new one on the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk. While this change seemingly shocked many, Morales just opened up about her decision to change channels in a People Magazine interview last month.

“I knew The Talk could really showcase my personality, but also that I knew I would have great chemistry with the other co-hosts, which I had at the Today show, of course, but living here in Los Angeles — this is the big game in town,” said Morales, who was previously the West Coast anchor and correspondent of Today and Dateline.

Fans may recall back in October when Morales made her decision to leave NBC public, and joined on for her first official day on The Talk 10 days later. One month later, Morales teared up with her former Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly as she read a farewell letter during an on-air appearance at the New York studio.

Viewers on Twitter have been eager to learn more about Morales’s departure, as many were surprised by it. She spoke more about what she found appealing regarding The Talk: “I had been on this show as a guest before, and every time I came, I just really loved the experience of being here,” she told People. “I loved the audience interaction and how involved they are with the hosts. It’s funny because from the minute I walked out here, it was like I felt like I’m at home.”

Morales then recalled how she had “zero hesitation” accepting a job offer at The Talk, and said she knew was the right journalist and moderator for the opportunity. “It’s what I did a lot of on the third hour of the Today show,” she explained. “They were looking at my journalism skills and somebody who can direct the conversation. I can also give facts when necessary and also just keep everything on time. That is something that, as somebody has done live television for 22 years, I’m very aware of the clock counting down and hitting our commercial breaks,” she continued. “The producers all knew that, okay, she can handle direction.”

Overall, we, like her millions of fans and viewers, are happy to see Morales thrive in her new role! Her co-host, Sheryl Underwood (who has worked at The Talk for 10 years) spoke highly of her and how she fits in with the rest of the cast. “Natalie is such a good fit for us as the moderator,” Underwood told People. “She has a great sense of humor, she’s fun, she’s quick on her feet. Natalie being our moderator is essentially being the captain of our ship. She’s the Captain Stubing of The Love Boat on The Talk.”

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS, and you can find more information via local listings.

