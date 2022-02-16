ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury seated to try Ohio doctor charged in hospital deaths

By The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury has been seated to try an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths.

William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel has pleaded not guilty to 14 murder counts and says he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook last month dropped 11 of the original 25 charges at the prosecution’s request. Jurors are expected to hear from at least 50 prosecution witnesses as well as additional defense witnesses.

