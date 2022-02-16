ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Robert Pattinson Is in ‘Almost Every Scene’ of ‘The Batman,’ Stayed ‘Constantly in That World’ Even Off Set

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Get ready to see plenty of guyliner .

Matt Reeves confirmed that Robert Pattinson is in “almost every scene” of “ The Batman ,” drawing comparisons to Jack Nicholson’s private investigator role in “Chinatown,” during an Entertainment Weekly cover story.

Writer-director Reeves confirmed that while Pattinson’s character-study take on the Dark Knight is “not the usual way these movies are done,” “ The Batman ” is proudly an “ emo ” film, despite its PG-13 rating .

“It’s a very Hitchcockian kind of point of view where you are wedded to his experience,” Reeves continued, adding that the story follows a “younger Batman who was beyond his origins but was imperfect.”

Star Jeffrey Wright, who portrays Lieutenant (not quite Commissioner yet) Jim Gordon in the new film, called Reeves’ vision a “real departure” from former Batman films.

“But at the same time, it was a throwback to the origins of the comics, which is grounded in mystery and detective work,” Wright said. “There’s an awareness of an instability within Gotham that I think is reflective of the times. There’s an awareness of certain class tension and pervasive distrust in Gotham. In the way that Matt shaped the Riddler here, it speaks to a kind of present-day virality that we see used for communication of certain ideas and propaganda.”

Producer Dylan Clark added, “I didn’t want to overly inflate [Reeve’s] ego about it, but I kept saying to myself, ‘Oh, I’ve never seen that.'”

And the emphasis on Pattinson’s performance led to “ one of the hardest things ” the “Good Time” alum has achieved in his life.

“Normally, I don’t have a problem [leaving a character], but this was so all-encompassing. I just stayed in a hotel for the whole week right next to the studio because I’d have to get there at like 4:30 a.m. to start training, and then you’d train after, so you’d be finished at like 9:30 at night. You’re just constantly in that world,” Pattinson said. “When I look at photos of myself from the makeup test on the last day, I don’t even look human by the end of it. I look like I’m a piece of bubble gum that’s been stuck on the streets for like three years and has just been scraped off and put in a Batman outfit.”

But Reeves is ready for round two: “What I really wanted this movie to do was create a Batverse,” Reeves continued. “You don’t do a story and go, ‘This is Chapter 1’ because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own. But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you’re starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham’s story never ends.”

“The Batman” premieres March 4.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

James Gunn on How That Viral ‘Peacemaker’ Crossover Cameo Came to Be: ‘Marvel Owed DC’

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for the season finale of “Peacemaker.”] There’s never really peace without justice. HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” finale included a very special appearance from the Justice League — albeit after the climactic fight between Peacemaker (John Cena) and the alien Butterflies goes down. “We didn’t have the budget for them to show up on time. Never been able to do it. They had to show up late,” showrunner James Gunn joked to Variety. Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller reprise their “Justice League” roles of Aquaman and The Flash, respectively, for a comedic sequence...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola Says Studio Films Like ‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Feel Interchangeable

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to the state of the modern film industry, Francis Ford Coppola is never at a loss for words. After previously calling Marvel movies “despicable,” the legendary director has some choice words for “Dune” and “No Time to Die.” Speaking to GQ about the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather,” Coppola lamented the repetitive nature of today’s studio blockbusters and worried that great filmmakers are wasting their talents on them. “There used to be studio films,” Coppola said. “Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg and ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Fan-Favorite Oscar Categories, Prefer ‘Snooty’ Awards

“The View” co-hosts just cast their vote against the Academy. During the February 15 episode of “The View,” hosts Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines shared their disdain for the new 2022 Oscars fan voting categories. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Academy announced that, starting February 14, fans can cast their votes for two new special categories: #OscarsCheersMoment and #OscarsFanFavorite. Twitter users must tweet using either hashtag, and votes will count for any film, even if it was not nominated at the Oscars. Academy Award winner Goldberg explained that “moviegoers go to the movies for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
WFMZ-TV Online

Robert Pattinson 'infuriated' on Twilight set

Robert Pattinson spent most of his time on the 'Twilight' set "infuriated". The 35-year-old actor played vampire Edward Cullen opposite Kristen Stewart's human Bella Swan in the 'Twilight Saga' movie franchise but admitted that he strongly disagreed with how the studio wanted to portray his character. He told GQ.com: "I...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Entertainment Weekly#Hitchcockian
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Set to Host 2022 Oscars Ceremony

After three years without a host, the 94th Academy Awards will have three of them. As reported by Variety, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will serve as emcees for Hollywood’s biggest night on March 27, airing on ABC. The selection comes after months of speculation, with the Academy even crowdsourcing host suggestions from fans on Twitter. After last year’s unorthodox ceremony, the choice of hosts gives fans a better idea of what kind of show the 2022 Oscars are aiming to be. IndieWire has reached out to Academy representative for comment. Regina Hall most recently had a good showing at...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Robert Pattinson Wants to Make a Batman Trilogy With Director Matt Reeves

While “The Batman” may be nearly three hours long, it’s only the beginning of the story as far as star Robert Pattinson sees it. The actor makes his debut as Bruce Wayne in the new reboot co-written and directed by Matt Reeves, and he’s made clear that he’s ready to play Batman “as many times as people want to see it.” Speaking with Fandango, Pattinson teased the notion of making a new trio of Batman films with Reeves: “I’ve talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy, and that would be wonderful. I really, really enjoyed the process and it’s such a fun character to play.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Money as He Drops $120 Million on ‘Megalopolis’

Click here to read the full article. Say what you will about Francis Ford Coppola, but the man has no problem betting on himself. Since founding his American Zoetrope production company in 1969, he has blazed trails for filmmakers trying to make studio-sized projects outside of the Hollywood system, both in terms of his willingness to spend his own money on his films and his work empowering other independent filmmakers. He then decided to enter the wine business and built an empire of vineyards that made him much more money than his films ever did. Now, at the age of...
MOVIES
KARE

Why Robert Pattinson Says He 'Felt So Alone' Playing Batman

Robert Pattinson is opening up about his experience making The Batman. The 35-year-old actor covers the March issue of GQ, and reveals why he felt alone when he suited up to play the superhero. Filming of the flick, which is due out March 4, began at the end of 2019,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Cast Tease Robert Pattinson's Future With the Role

The Batman will be introducing the world to a very different kind of Batman in actor Robert Pattinson – but the cast of the film is already teasing his future beyond this film. The Batman cast got together for an exclusive interview today, and of course one of the hottest topics to discuss was exactly how Pattinson felt about his Batman experience – and whether or not he'd be willing to suit up again as the Dark Knight. Based on the responses from Pattinson and his castmates, talks of a later The Batman Trilogy are already happening – and character arc ideas are already flowing!
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jake Gyllenhaal Took Over Michael Bay’s Camera on ‘Ambulance’ Set to Shoot Scenes Himself

Click here to read the full article. Someone call 9-1-1, because Jake Gyllenhaal may have just secretly made his directorial debut. Soon after sister Maggie Gyllenhaal earned several nominations for stepping behind the camera as both writer and director of Oscar-nominated Netflix film “The Lost Daughter,” Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly directed scenes for Michael Bay’s “Ambulance.” Gyllenhaal stars as a bank robber who teams up with his brother, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, for their largest heist yet. When their plan goes south, the duo end up hijacking an ambulance as a getaway vehicle. Abdul-Mateen told Esquire that Gyllenhaal “loves the camera,” and even...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy