Phillipsburg, NJ

Bergen Catholic wrestling tops final NJWWA Top 20; Phillipsburg top public school

By Steven Falk, Tom McGurk, Andy Mendlowitz, Sean Farrell, John A. Lewis, Andrew Tredinnick and Jane Havsy, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrEiW_0eGdI2LF00

One of the most dramatic matches in the history of New Jersey scholastic wrestling determined who finished ranked No. 1 in the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association Top 20.

Bergen Catholic's win over then-No. 1 Delbarton in the NJSIAA Non-Public A North championship match on Criteria J – most near fall points – after a 23-23 tie, gave the Crusaders the inside track to No. 1. They then closed the deal with a 38-20 win over Christian Brothers Academy in the Non-Public A championship match.

Bergen Catholic finishes ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2019. Delbarton had finished No. 1 the last two seasons. The Crusaders had finished No. 1 six consecutive seasons from 2014-19.

The NJWWA, for the second straight season, will award trophies to both the top Non-Public Team and the top public school team. The trophies, which are donated by NJWWA president and Region 5 ranking chairman Ron Mazzola of Prestige Imaging in Old Bridge, will be presented at the NJSIAA Individual Championships March 3-5 at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City.

Bergen Catholic will receive the Non-Public trophy. NJSIAA Group 5 champion Phillipsburg, off its late-season surge, will receive the public school trophy.

The Stateliners, who routed Howell, 51-8, in the Group 5 championship match after knocking off then-unbeaten Southern, 27-25, in the Group 5 semifinal, finished ranked No. 4 overall.

NJWWA voters gave Phillipsburg the nod as the top public school because of the way it wrestled down the stretch. The Stateliners were one of the most impressive teams in the group champions last Sunday at Franklin.

Phillipsburg won its five state tournament matches by an average of 49.8 points.

Here is the final NJWWA Top 20.

NJWWA voting members Listed in alphabetical order: Donald J. Brower (gardenstatehswrestling.com); Frank D’Esposito (shoreconferencewrestling.com); Steven Falk (Asbury Park Press and APP.com); Sean Farrell (The Record and NorthJersey.com); Jane Havsy (Daily Record and DailyRecord.com); “Screwy” Louie Lazzari (New Jersey wrestling historian); John Lewis (Burlington County Times and phillyburbs.com); Ron Mazzola (NJWWA president and Region V ranking chairman); Tom McGurk (Courier Post and courierpostonline.com); Andy Mendlowitz (Home News Tribune, Courier News and MyCentralJersey.com); Andrew Tredinnick (New Jersey Herald and njherald.com); Michael Weilamann (Open Mike and mikeopen.blogspot.com), Brad Wilson (lehighvalleylive.com/The Express Times).

1. Bergen Catholic (12-1).

2. Delbarton (12-2).

3. St. Joseph (Montvale) (7-3).

4. Phillipsburg (16-1).

5. Christian Brothers Academy (18-3).

6. Southern (17-1).

7. Mount Olive (18-2).

8. Paramus Catholic (10-3).

9. St. Peter's Prep (13-2).

10. Kingsway (10-2).

11. St. Augustine (13-5).

12. Delsea (21-4).

13. Warren Hills (17-4).

14. St. John Vianney (16-4).

15. Brick Memorial (19-4).

16. Howell (22-5).

17. North Hunterdon (16-5).

18. South Plainfield (16-3).

19. Middletown South (15-5).

20. Hunterdon Central (17-4).

Also receiving votes: Livingston.

