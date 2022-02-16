Birding at Myakka River State Park

After postponing our annual Myakka River State Park birding trip because of a rain prediction, we picked another date. The new day brought a morning temperature of about 40 degrees. We had eight going on the trip and everyone was nicely bundled with coats, hats and gloves. No matter about the cold — we were ready to go birding.

Myakka River State Park is one of Florida’s oldest parks. There are 58 square miles of wetlands, prairies, hammocks and pinelands. It’s just a beautiful natural area. The park is open from 8 a.m. until sundown 365 days a year. The entry fee is $6. It’s best to bring exact change for the fee.

Our first stop was at the bridge. Quite a few alligators were present on this day. They all were looking well-fed. This site is famous because huge alligators congregate under and around the structure. Sightseers from all around the world come to gawk at the gators. I saw one lady go onto the bank and get a little too close to one of the huge gators for my comfort.

While reptiles aren’t known to love the cold, a chilly but sunny morning is actually a perfect opportunity to get a good look at the alligators. They want to get warm, so they lie on the riverbank and bask. On a warmer day, you’ll see a few gators. On a cold morning, you’ll get to see them all.

We also sighted may birds around the bridge area. We had kildeer, limpkins screaming at each other, and eastern phoebes hawking from the dead shrubs. Several great blue herons were spotted along with a great egret and a tri-colored heron. A flyover roseate spoonbill was also seen. A lone yellowlegs was foraging in the muck. Mourning doves and a red-bellied woodpecker were heard but not spotted.

Our little group was having a difficult time trying to leave the bridge area, because every few minutes we were sighting another bird. Nancy spotted a crested caracara flying overhead. That was a great spot. I wonder if she got a good shot with her camera.

Finally we moved on, then made a quick stop at a small pond to see a small group of roseate spoonbills and a bunch of other waders feeding. Another huge gator was in attendance, looking hungrily at these delectable creatures. We moved on, not wanting to witness a spoonbill become a gator’s mid-morning snack. At this stop, we also sighted several palm warblers. They flew down from the trees and were picking at the weeds.

A quick stop at the rest area and we were off to the boardwalk. Everything was at a long distance, and it was quite difficult identifying the flocks of birds foraging across the lake. We did, however, note a large flock of glossy ibis. We also spotted a small group of Forster’s terns twisting and turning in flight while diving to eat something off the surface of the water.

Several white pelicans flew in to the area. We were thrilled to see a large flock of American avocets. These dainty waders are not a particularly common species here. Patty’s eagle eye spotted us a female harrier hunting along the dead grasses along the river edge.

A family of black wild hogs was seen foraging on the opposite shore. Another interesting sighting were dozens of killdeer. We noted it was unusual to see so many at one sighting. It was warming up nicely and some of us shed a layer of clothing as we headed off to the weir.

On the way, we noticed some activity on a small pond. Of course we had to stop and see what the commotion was about. Some of the long-lens folks were there taking pictures of a red-shouldered hawk up in a tree and probably some roseate spoonbills that flew in to be with their great egret friends.

We were walking in the muck trying to get a good look when suddenly a male red-shouldered flew in and began mating with the female in the tree. The males of many bird species are smaller than the females. This male was noticeably smaller than his mate. In seconds, he was done and off he flew. We all were standing there amazed at what we’d witnessed.

Back on the road, we spotted a small group of wild turkeys. We were planning on going to the weir; however, the Myakka site said it was closed due to construction. We pulled into the parking lot and it was packed. I asked several people returning from the weir what the situation was and learned it was mobbed with people and alligators, but no birds. Uh oh.

The group consensus was that it was time for lunch. Off we went to a famous Sarasota breakfast place called Millie’s, where we enjoyed some nice hot food. Don is in charge of the restaurant choice, and I believe he picked this place because his mom and my mom were both named Millie.

This was a great day of birding, even with the cold morning weather. We sighted and heard 31 species — not a bad total for a couple hours. If you’d like to join us for a future expedition, please send me an email.

Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.