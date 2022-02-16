Eagles in the 'hood

Have you noticed more bald eagles around lately? It’s not your imagination. The population has been booming, and there are currently more of these birds than there have been for more than 60 years. If you take the time to look around, you probably have some nesting in your neighborhood.

Most people think of eagles more in the symbolic sense than as actual living creatures. As a mascot, the bald eagle is bold and courageous, strong and steadfast. What better animal to represent us?

But the birds themselves are not quite so noble. Yes, they are strong — but they use that strength to steal from others. Kleptoparasitism is a common practice in which an eagle will chase and pester another bird of prey until it drops what it has caught, which the eagle then takes. Watch ospreys fishing near eagles and you’ll be able to see this for yourself.

And if no other successful hunter is handy? No problem: Eagles are happy to eat roadkill and garbage. They are quite capable of hunting fish, birds and small mammals. But if they have the opportunity to be lazy, they’ll take it every time.

This isn’t really a knock on eagles. All wild animals live this way. It’s better to live off the efforts of someone else if at all possible. Expend as little energy as possible. That’s how you survive in a cruel world.

Bald eagles are born survivors, and as such they were doing quite well when Europeans colonized North America. An estimated 400,000 of them ranged across the entire U.S. and Canada as well as northern Mexico.

Almost immediately, our ancestors began killing them. Livestock animals are slow and dumb compared to wild ones, and lots easier to catch. Eagles, being lazy, took full advantage. Farmers, needing those animals for their own survival, didn’t hesitate to blast those “noble” birds right out of the sky.

These battles took place in the rural hinterlands for many years. The eagle population was large, but so was the number of farmers. And they didn’t just use guns; they used snares and poisons and even cut down nest trees. All of this was perfectly legal. Eagles were not protected by law until the Bald Eagle Protection Act of 1940.

Then, in the 1940s, a miracle was discovered: An odorless and seemingly harmless chemical called dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, which killed many types of insects but especially mosquitoes. Naturally, it became very popular.

But by the 1950s, it had become clear that DDT was not as harmless as it was earlier believed. In fact, it was an environmental nightmare. It was killing beneficial pollinating insects right along with the bloodsuckers. It was killing fish. And it was causing birds to lay eggs with shells so thin that they couldn’t be incubated because they’d break.

Eagles were hit hard. By 1963, there were just 417 nesting pairs remaining in the lower 48 states. Captive breeding efforts were begun, and in 1972 DDT was banned. Numbers began slowly climbing, and in 1988 the breeding programs were discontinued as it was apparent that wild eagles were producing lots of offspring naturally.

Today, bald eagles are an incredible conservation success story. The most recent estimate from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2020 was 316,700 individual birds living in the lower 48, including 71,400 nesting pairs. This is about four times as many as were estimated in 2009.

Note that this does not include Alaska (an estimated 50,000) and Canada (perhaps another 40,000 to 60,000; data is sparse). When we add in those birds, it’s entirely possible that there are more bald eagles in North America right now than at any other time in known history.

Despite this, it’s still a thrill to watch a wild eagle doing its thing, and wildlife enthusiasts still get a kick out of seeing nesting pairs raise their young. Increasingly, the eagles are building those nests in communications towers instead of trees, making them easier to spot.

I enjoy spotting these birds around town and listening to their high-pitched chattering, which sounds nothing like the eagle screams from TV and movies (those are usually dubbed-in calls of a red-tailed hawk). While they may not be the perfect symbols of our country, they are beautiful, wild and free.

Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.