ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Eagles in the 'hood

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSKJs_0eGdHWWl00

Have you noticed more bald eagles around lately? It’s not your imagination. The population has been booming, and there are currently more of these birds than there have been for more than 60 years. If you take the time to look around, you probably have some nesting in your neighborhood.

Most people think of eagles more in the symbolic sense than as actual living creatures. As a mascot, the bald eagle is bold and courageous, strong and steadfast. What better animal to represent us?

But the birds themselves are not quite so noble. Yes, they are strong — but they use that strength to steal from others. Kleptoparasitism is a common practice in which an eagle will chase and pester another bird of prey until it drops what it has caught, which the eagle then takes. Watch ospreys fishing near eagles and you’ll be able to see this for yourself.

And if no other successful hunter is handy? No problem: Eagles are happy to eat roadkill and garbage. They are quite capable of hunting fish, birds and small mammals. But if they have the opportunity to be lazy, they’ll take it every time.

This isn’t really a knock on eagles. All wild animals live this way. It’s better to live off the efforts of someone else if at all possible. Expend as little energy as possible. That’s how you survive in a cruel world.

Bald eagles are born survivors, and as such they were doing quite well when Europeans colonized North America. An estimated 400,000 of them ranged across the entire U.S. and Canada as well as northern Mexico.

Almost immediately, our ancestors began killing them. Livestock animals are slow and dumb compared to wild ones, and lots easier to catch. Eagles, being lazy, took full advantage. Farmers, needing those animals for their own survival, didn’t hesitate to blast those “noble” birds right out of the sky.

These battles took place in the rural hinterlands for many years. The eagle population was large, but so was the number of farmers. And they didn’t just use guns; they used snares and poisons and even cut down nest trees. All of this was perfectly legal. Eagles were not protected by law until the Bald Eagle Protection Act of 1940.

Then, in the 1940s, a miracle was discovered: An odorless and seemingly harmless chemical called dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, which killed many types of insects but especially mosquitoes. Naturally, it became very popular.

But by the 1950s, it had become clear that DDT was not as harmless as it was earlier believed. In fact, it was an environmental nightmare. It was killing beneficial pollinating insects right along with the bloodsuckers. It was killing fish. And it was causing birds to lay eggs with shells so thin that they couldn’t be incubated because they’d break.

Eagles were hit hard. By 1963, there were just 417 nesting pairs remaining in the lower 48 states. Captive breeding efforts were begun, and in 1972 DDT was banned. Numbers began slowly climbing, and in 1988 the breeding programs were discontinued as it was apparent that wild eagles were producing lots of offspring naturally.

Today, bald eagles are an incredible conservation success story. The most recent estimate from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2020 was 316,700 individual birds living in the lower 48, including 71,400 nesting pairs. This is about four times as many as were estimated in 2009.

Note that this does not include Alaska (an estimated 50,000) and Canada (perhaps another 40,000 to 60,000; data is sparse). When we add in those birds, it’s entirely possible that there are more bald eagles in North America right now than at any other time in known history.

Despite this, it’s still a thrill to watch a wild eagle doing its thing, and wildlife enthusiasts still get a kick out of seeing nesting pairs raise their young. Increasingly, the eagles are building those nests in communications towers instead of trees, making them easier to spot.

I enjoy spotting these birds around town and listening to their high-pitched chattering, which sounds nothing like the eagle screams from TV and movies (those are usually dubbed-in calls of a red-tailed hawk). While they may not be the perfect symbols of our country, they are beautiful, wild and free.

Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Sun

What to do if you hook a bird

I’ve had a few conversation in recent weeks about birds grabbing baits and ending up hooked. Would you know what to do if this happened to you? The best thing to do is to reel the bird in and unhook it if possible. Most people have no idea how to handle a bird safely, though. So I thought I would re-run this piece from a few years back (it originally published in July, so a lot of snowbirds missed it anyway).
ANIMALS
The Daily Sun

Historian Jack Davis flies high with ‘Bald Eagle’

Naturalist William Bartram called it “an execrable tyrant: he supports his assumed dignity and grandeur by rapine and violence.” Benjamin Franklin judged it to be “a bird of bad moral character” who “does not get his living honestly.” And John James Audubon (who knew something about killing birds) called it “the dreaded enemy of the feathered race.”
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bald Eagles#Kleptoparasitism#Europeans#Farmers
The Daily Sun

Fishing in the cold

You back up the skiff mule to the trailer and hook up. As you hook up the trailer lights and safety chains, you notice that you can see your breath. Gotta be kidding with this. Florida is supposed to be tropical!
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
UPI News

Moose eats snow from the hood of Maine woman's car

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A Maine woman who pulled over on a road while driving home captured footage of a fearless moose that walked up to eat snow off the hood of her car. Margo Lukens of Orono said she and her dog had been cross-country skiing in the Caribou Bog Conservation Area and were traveling home on Taylor Road in Orono when she saw lines of cars stopped on both sides of the road.
MAINE STATE
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Trailer Site in Northern Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Creepy, cool, dangerous, exhilarating, mysterious, secretive.....those terms pretty much describe the feeling of coming across something abandoned. While lower Michigan definitely has it's share of deserted places, the ones in northern Michigan have a certain air of mystery. Sometimes you can almost sense the spirits of those who once lived in and roamed these places.
DETROIT, MI
ohmymag.co.uk

Storm Dudley and Eunice: 13 dogs were electrocuted to death in the UK

Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

The secret ultraviolet colours of sunflowers attract pollinators and preserve water

Flowers are one of the most striking examples of diversity in nature, displaying myriad combinations of colours, patterns, shapes and scents. They range from colourful tulips and daisies, to fragrant frangipani and giant, putrid-smelling corpse flowers. The variety and diversity is astounding — consider the duck-shaped orchid. But as much as we can appreciate the beauty and diversity of flowers, it is quite literally not meant for our eyes. The purpose of flowers is to attract pollinators, and it is to their senses that flowers cater. A clear example of this are ultraviolet (UV) patterns. Many flowers accumulate UV pigments in...
GARDENING
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
371
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy