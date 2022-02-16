Are you watching the weather?

Did you enjoy the big event on Sunday? After it was over, did you feel like a winner? I hope so — I know I did.

I am referring, of course, to the fact that on Sunday we passed the 90 percent confidence date for no more frost in Punta Gorda. Based on historical climate data, there is now less than a 10 percent chance that we’ll wake up to crunchy grass again this winter. In other words, winter is starting to wind down.

This is a happy thought, since the weather has been unusually yucky here since about the second week in January. Yes, there have been some beautiful days, but there have also been far too many when it was cold, windy, wet, or a combination of all three.

For a while, we were getting two or three cold fronts per week. Boaters were forced to hunker down through two different weather systems that produced gale warnings, and there have been three or four nights when low temperatures generated frost or freeze warnings. This is not ideal Southwest Florida weather by anyone’s measure.

But now, there is hope on the horizon. February is a warmer month than January because of increased heating from longer hours of daylight and a more direct angle of sunlight onto the Earth’s surface.

We are finally starting to see the effects of those changes this week, which as of this writing was forecast to bring the balmiest weather we’ve experienced in some time. March is historically even warmer than February. In March, our expected average daily high temperature will be in the 80s. I’m ready for that. Enough of this wintry nonsense.

Boaters tend to be more intently tuned in to the weather than most people. Well, except maybe for farmers, whose livelihoods often hinge on the whims of the Weather Gods. As a side thought, I wonder who complains more about unfriendly weather, farmers or boaters? Sounds like a good topic for a barstool debate.

Because of the nature of my business, I’m probably even more mindful of the weather than the average boater. Mrs. Capt. Ralph regularly accuses me of being obsessed with the weather. She might be right, since an hour seldom passes that I am not checking on it in one way or another. But hey, she benefits by having her own personal weather forecaster at the dinner table.

The most-visited websites on my computer are the half-dozen or so of my favorite radars, offshore wind/wave reporting stations, and forecasting sites. On my phone there is no contest: The app that is by far the most opened is my favorite weather radar.

The notion of being able to carry a weather radar in my pocket continues to amaze me. I’ve never been one to rush out and buy the latest and greatest newly-released electronics, but when cellphone weather radar first became available, I immediately upgraded my flip phone to a model that was capable of displaying radar info and I bought the weather radar plan.

As I recall, that was a pay service at the time that required a subscription. But with that power in my pocket, I thought that I’d never again get caught out in the backcountry by an approaching rain squall I couldn’t see coming.

It was a great theory, but I’m pretty sure that what actually happened is that I became so emboldened by my newfound spy tool that I tended to cut things closer. I probably got caught in the rain just about as often after I got it as I had before.

In today’s world of nonstop multi-channel information overload, I’m always surprised when I run into people who are oblivious to the weather. I am sometimes the bearer of bad news, such as, “Sorry, but tomorrow’s offshore fishing trip into the Gulf won’t be going out due to the windy weather.”

By the time I deliver such an unfortunate message, I will have been watching that day’s weather over the course of several preceding days in the hopes that the forecast might improve at the last minute. That does happen sometimes, but somehow it seems to change in the wrong direction more often than in the right one.

When I deliver the unhappy news about bad weather and am met by a wide-eyed “Really? Are you sure? I had no idea,” I’m always surprised that there are people who don’t pay rapt attention to such things.

I wonder which is really more surprising: That these people exist, or that I continue to be surprised by them after 40 years of such encounters. Hey, another topic for a thoughtful barstool discussion.

Let’s go fishing!

Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.