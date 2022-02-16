ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James Harden praises young Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, ready to teach

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKstz_0eGdHNpS00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of exciting pieces on their roster. They are led by the likely MVP in the form of Joel Embiid, but they also have other nice pieces on their roster such as young guard Tyrese Maxey, for example.

Maxey has taken over the starting point guard spot in his second season with the Sixers amid the Ben Simmons situation and he has not backed down from the challenges that he has faced. He is averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 assists while shooting 39.5% from deep as he has taken a big leap in all areas.

Now, he will be joined by superstar guard James Harden in the backcourt after the team acquired him in a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Harden has been impressed with Maxey and he is ready to help teach the young guard.

“He’s had an opportunity, because of other circumstances, but his confidence has just gone off the roof,” Harden stated. “He’s always in attack, and obviously, his 3-point shooting has extremely improved, but that right there and his overall entire game has improved. I just think his aggressive mentality to get to the basket, to knock down a shot when he’s open explains it all.”

It helps Maxey that he has been playing with Embiid all season as well as another good player in Tobias Harris and has had a veteran like Danny Green on his side as well. Now, Harden will be in Maxey’s ear teaching him how to draw fouls and help with his shooting and everything else that comes with being a starting point guard in this league.

“Obviously, he’s surrounded by really good players and then the MVP this year to make his job a lot easier, but that’s where I’m coming in,” Harden added. “To talk to him, to help him in as many ways as I can, but he’s done an unbelievable job. He’s only gonna continue to get better.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

LeBron James: Aaron Donald is the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen

In making back-to-back, game-sealing plays during Super Bowl LVI, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald helped solidify his status as one of the greatest defensive players of all time. But one of the greatest NBA players of all time went a little farther with his assessment of Donald’s career on Wednesday...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
FOX Sports

Lakers should cautiously shop AD, talks James Harden-76ers, why KD is not a leader — Chris Broussard I THE HERD

First Things First co-host Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to play 'Great Take or Let's Debate' on the biggest NBA headlines. They discuss whether it is time for the Los Angeles Lakers to shop Anthony Davis in the offseason and return to the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. Broussard breaks down whether the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers won the blockbuster trade. He expresses his concerns with Harden in Philly, then debates whether Kevin Durant is a winner or not.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Guard#Mvp#The Brooklyn Nets#Sixers Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says The Brooklyn Nets With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be The 'Scariest Thing In The NBA'

The Brooklyn Nets made one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history when they sent former MVP James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry. The Nets got one of the best young defenders in the NBA, and are going to be pairing him with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the best offensive players in the NBA today.
NBA
FOX Sports

Why Simmons’ Nets have better title shot than Harden’s Sixers

Now that James Harden is where he wants to be — in Philadelphia — and Ben Simmons is where he wants to be — not in Philadelphia — I asked several NBA scouts to assess where trading places puts Harden and the 76ers vs. Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in the race for this year’s title.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

‘That’s Probably the First Time LeBron James Has Been Talked To That Way’

Adapted from Coach K, by Ian O’Connor Copyright © 2022 by Ian O’Connor. Reprinted by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Mike Krzyzewski’s motivational techniques at Duke were never going to work with the NBA’s best at the Olympics. Elton Brand, his center with the Blue Devils in the late 1990s, remembers Coach K once challenging a Duke player to a fight. “I think he would have won,” Brand says. He means the coach, not the player.
NBA
FOX Sports

LeBron James as the GOAT?: The one flaw that holds him back

There is no denying the greatness of LeBron James. He's an 18-time All-Star in 19 seasons (he missed out in his rookie season). He's a four-time MVP, a four-time champion and a four-time NBA Finals MVP. He's even the league's all-time scoring leader when you combine the regular season and playoffs.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy