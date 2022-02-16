Jim Harbaugh signs contract extension with Michigan football

Contract watch is officially over as it pertains to Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan football announced on Wednesday evening that Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan have extended his contract with new (though unreleased) terms, running five years, which will go until the 2026 season. This comes exactly one week after the announcement of coaching staff retooling, with Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss being named co-offensive coordinators, and Jesse Minter being named as the new defensive coordinator.

Full release

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan and J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh have agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season. The contract alters the terms and length of the deal signed last January by an additional season.

“Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” said Harbaugh. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

Harbaugh led Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten Championship, the program’s first conference title since 2004 with a 42-3 victory over No. 12 Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Wolverines made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff, losing to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl. U-M finished the year ranked No. 3 in the final polls, its highest finish since 1997.

Michigan won 12 games in 2021 for just the third time in school history, equaling the school-record victory totals of the 1905 and 1997 teams. The Wolverines won the Big Ten East Division title with a 42-27 victory over No. 2 Ohio State to finish the regular season with an 8-1 conference mark.

U-M had 22 players (10 offense, nine defense, three special teams) recognized with all-conference accolades, led by six first-team All-Big Ten performers. In addition, defensive end >Aidan Hutchinson and kicker Jake Moody were named consensus All-Americans. Hutchinson finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up and won the Rotary Lombardi Award, Ted Hendricks Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy and was the recipient of the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the Big Ten’s MVP as voted by the conference coaches. Moody became Michigan’s first-ever winner of the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s most outstanding place-kicker.

Harbaugh was named the 2021 Associated Press Coach of the Year. He was also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year, the George Munger Coach of the Year and the Bobby Dodd Trophy.

In seven seasons at Michigan (2015-21), Harbaugh has guided the program to a 61-24 overall record with four 10-win campaigns. Seven players earned first-team All-America honors and a total of 80 Wolverines collected All-Big Ten accolades (first, second or third team) during his tenure. In addition, Jake Butt, Jabrill Peppers, Hutchinson and Moody won individual national awards, with Peppers and Hutchinson finishing in the top five of the Heisman Trophy balloting.