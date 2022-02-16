ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson man admits to sexually abusing three children, authorities say

By Editorials
Paterson Times
Paterson Times
 4 days ago
A city man has admitted to sexually abusing three children at a residence in Paterson multiple times over a three-year period, according...

Paterson Times

Suspended director threatens to sue Paterson alleging defamation

Suspended Community Improvement director David Gilmore has filed a notice to sue mayor Andre Sayegh’s administration for alleged defamation. Gilmore claims economic development director Michael Powell, construction official Gennaro “Jerry” Lobozzo, and technical assistant Sandra Pavon “made defamatory statements” that “caused false disciplinary charges to be issued against him,” reads the claim notice.
PATERSON, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Passaic County, NJ
Paterson Times

Sheriff’s officers arrest seventh suspect in Paterson murder

The authorities arrested a seventh person in the killing of a man on Totowa Avenue, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Mick Cadet, 20, of Paterson, was arrested on Wednesday by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly tried to evade and resisted arrest when officers tried to nab him, authorities said.
PATERSON, NJ
Public Safety
Paterson Times

Paterson Times

Paterson, NJ
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.

 https://patersontimes.com/

