LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents protested outside the Louisville Archdiocese Monday morning catholic schools COVID-19 protocols and mask mandates. Many parents felt that since public school systems have begun to do away with mask requirements, the Archdiocese should do the same. With two to three years of COVID-related mandates, parents said they feel it has gone on long enough. They believe the mandates is impacting their children's education.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO