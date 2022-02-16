Denver Police Officers Honored For Going Above And Beyond The Call Of Duty

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The community and police officers lined the streets of Broomfield on Friday to pay their respects to Tom Deland, a former longtime police chief in Broomfield who died earlier this month. (credit: CBS) The procession took place on the way to the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, located at 900 West Midway Boulevard in Broomfield, on Friday afternoon. Deland’s death on Feb. 1 was unexpected. He was a member of Broomfield’s police department for 37 years and served as its chief for 23. In the process he led the department “as it transformed from a small town operation to a large department serving both the City and County of Broomfield.” CBS4’s Dominic Garcia interviewed Chief Tom Deland in 2013. (credit: CBS) Deland retired in 2014 but remained active in town affairs, including serving on the Broomfield Rotary. He leaves behind a wife, a son and a daughter.

