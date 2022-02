High street retailer Joules is to increase prices after being impacted by soaring costs and supply disruption.The fashion business saw shares jump on Tuesday when it laid out plans to improve its profitability after missing its targets for the latest half year.Joules told shareholders that its pre-tax profits doubled to £2.6 million for the six months to the end of November, compared with the same period last year.However, the figure was below previous guidance and the group saw its shares plunge by about 40% last week when it confirmed profits for the full year will be well below its predictions.The...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO