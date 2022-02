Earlier today WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley's health status after going down in the Chamber Match at Elimination Chamber, but a new report says that WWE's statement was to cover for a real injury. Kazeem Famuyide of The Ringer Wrestling Show is reporting that Lashley is set to undergo shoulder surgery and will be out for at least 4 months. According to the report, Lashley has been hurt since his match with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and that's why he was attempting not to land on his shoulder during Lesnar's German Suplex barrage.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO