Must-have lures for Southwest Florida

I know that a lot of fishermen are not big fans of using artificial lures. I get it: It can be harder to get fish to eat something made of plastic than it is to get them interested in a live shrimp or baitfish.

But even for bait fishermen, it makes sense to have a small selection of artificials available. The reason is simple — sometimes, they can outfish anything else.

Now, there are a lot of different lures out there. Take a look at the walls of any tackle shop and you’ll see no shortage of options. But let’s narrow it down a little. Actually, let’s narrow it down a lot — we’ll pick just three essentials.

The first one is a spoon. Spoons are almost universal in their appeal to predatory fish, and they’re also easy to fish. You can simply toss it out there and reel it back in. You can drag it behind a boat moving at 2 to 4 knots (trolling). You can add action to it by twitching the rod or varying the speed of your retrieve. Versatility is the name of the game here.

Spoons come in many different shapes and sizes. The most common sizes we use here in Southwest Florida are quarter- and half-ounce models, though you can find spoons as light as 1/64-ounce and up to several ounces (the really heavy ones are usually fished vertically and are called butterfly jigs).

A flats-style spoon, which is made of thinner metal and has a single hook instead of a treble hook hanging off the back, is a very popular choice here. There are many colors available, but most local anglers use silver or gold.

I have many spoons in my tackle bag, but if I had to choose just one, I’d take a half-ounce gold weedless flats spoon. It can be worked fast or slow, ripped across the surface or skimmed over the bottom, plus the hook can be tipped with a small piece of natural bait or plastic tail. It offers the maximum versatility for many fishing situations.

Next, consider a suspending lipped plug, such as a Storm Twitch Stick or Rapala X-Rap. Again, this is a lure that’s easy to get the hang of. The lip gives it built-in action — just reel it in, and it will seductively wobble side-to-side.

Better yet, you can swim it, twitch it, pause it, rip it, and mix up the retrieve to make it seem more like a dying baitfish. That’s the type of motion that will really get a snook’s insticts fired up. There’s nothing a hungry hunter likes better than easy prey — maximum gain for minimum effort.

So far, we’ve described any lipped plug, but the suspending versions have one more trick: When you suddenly stop in the middle of reeling them in, they just hang there in the water. That means you can keep your bait in the strike zone for longer, which makes suspending plugs perfect for times when the fish are feeling extra lazy (such as when the water is cool or very warm).

While there are lots of colors available, it’s hard to go wrong with white, gold or silver with a dark back.

Last, we come to the soft plastic jig. You’ll grow old trying to count all the varieties on the market, but a white, root beer or chartreuse curly or shad tail about three inches long and a quarter-ounce jighead in red or unpainted will do what you need it to.

Like the lipped plug, you want to get a good varied retrieve going with this bait. Let it sink a foot or two, the sharply lift the rodtip and reel it upward before letting it sink again. Reel it for a second, then allow it to drop all the way to the bottom. Keep mixing it up.

Often, fish hit a soft plastic as it drops toward the bottom — they think it’s going to get to cover and hide. Be ready to set the hook if your bait stops sinking before it should have reached the bottom.

The same soft plastic lure can also be used as a trailer on a spoon, or rigged a whole bunch of different ways. We’ll explore those another day, but if you really want to learn now, you can come see me at the shop and I’ll be happy to show you.

Even the most die-hard bait fishermen should recognize that the ability to cover water quickly is a big advantage of lures, and refusing to use them at all is probably going to cost you fish. For that reason alone, it’s worth giving these artificials a try. I think you’ll find faking it every now and then really isn’t a bad thing.

Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.