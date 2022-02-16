Fishing in the cold

You back up the skiff mule to the trailer and hook up. As you hook up the trailer lights and safety chains, you notice that you can see your breath. Gotta be kidding with this. Florida is supposed to be tropical!

You pull up by the garage and load all the needed gear for the day. As you walk back around the boat, you check to make sure the plugs are in and you’re ready. You’ve already checked the weather and the tides, of course, so you know exactly what to expect out on the water.

But then, halfway to the ramp, you take a good look at the big flag on the tall flagpole in the roundabout. You notice the wind is not blowing east like they said — it’s blowing northeast. So you check out the tops of the taller trees to gather more intel, making your own weather report on the fly because “they” are almost always wrong.

You drop in at the ramp and run the boat over to the dock. As you tie up, you realize you might need a step stool to get up on the dock from the boat deck. Oh, right: North winds mean the tide will probably be lower than what the chart said. Maybe a lot lower, if you’re in the upper Harbor.

As you idle out toward your normal running lane, you see the chop on the water is bigger than you expected, and more of the oyster bed is exposed than usual. Plus, the readout on your GPS screen tells you that the water temp has dropped several degrees since your last trip.

Don’t you love it? This is wintertime Florida fishing at its best, and you got suckered by an optimistic forecast. Now what do you do? Do you pack it up and go home, or keep going and give it a try?

Sometimes I don’t have a choice — for example, when I have a client who has only that day to fish. It happens quite often. We are lucky living here because we can somewhat pick and choose our days to fish. Too breezy today? It’ll be calmer in a day or two.

But sometimes, I just have to go no matter what. A negative tide to begin with, followed up with a slow and low incoming tide, is less than ideal — but that’s what Gary and I had, so we made do.

As we were waiting for the tide to get stronger and bring some water in, I poled along some small islands that had deeper edges along them. If you know where deeper channels or depressions are, this is where you are likely to find fish trying to stay warm and waiting for the water to come up to get on the flats.

After I had pushed almost the entire length of the island, we found several snook all bunched up on a dark-bottomed cove. Gary tossed some well-cast flies, but those snook wanted no part of us and slowly moved off.

I moved us to another island with the same sort of depression or channel in front of it and started to pole. Again, we saw no fish at all, until we found a bunch in a dark-bottomed pocket. Are you beginning to see a pattern here?

A cluster of mullet, snook, and two redfish were all hanging out in a spot that may have been a degree or two warmer than the surrounding area. Gary made a nice cast to one of the reds, which moved a couple inches toward the fly and stopped like it hit a wall.

I told him to slow down the retrieve. When the fish are cold like this, you have to give them a chance to move on the fly. He made three more casts, but all the fish finally left the pocket.

By the time we got to the next spot, the sun was a little warmer, the tide was moving —and water temps had climbed a whole degree! As I poled him to the next dark-bottomed mud cove, we saw once again there were fish on it. I had Gary pick up a six weight to see if a softer landing of the line would help us any.

This time, a good cast with a small 2-inch fly retrieved slowly was rewarded with a take. As the redfish fought and swam toward the boat, I realized it was not a redfish. It was a trout. A nice trout — as in, a 26- to 28-inch nice trout.

We didn’t get to measure it to find out for sure, because the trout somehow spit the hook. The mystery was solved shortly, when Gary said, “I never set the hook.”

I turned the boat and saw there were still some fish at the far end of the hole. Another nice cast, another eat. This time it was definitely a redfish. Gary did a “trout set” with the rod, and maybe two seconds later the red shook his head and was free of the fly.

Gary is a pretty good angler and has fished with me for several years, I didn’t have to say a word. I did anyway. If you want to actually catch our saltwater gamefish, you need to strip set that hook!

As we made our way down yet another small key, we talked about how the lighter line and small baitfish-style fly may have made a difference in not being so intrusive on the fish to spook them, and agreed the good movement of the tide and the water temps coming up another couple of degrees had for sure been helpful.

“Now,” I said, “are you going to land any of these fish, or should I just take you back to the ramp?”

Gary kept making good casts and hooked another small red, then lost it. Then, another good trout about 22 inches … lost it. Finally, a little 12-inch kamikaze trout ate the fly so bad that it couldn’t get off.

“Really?” I said. “You couldn’t let this one off?” “Just push the boat,” Gary said.

The last stop he hooked and landed three snook in a row. He had a big smile on his face and said, “I feel better. How do you like me now?” I just reminded him that he could have had three slams.

There are surely more cold days on the way. If you find yourself out there in the chill, look for dark bottom, drop your line and fly size, fish slooowly …

… and stay fly!

Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.