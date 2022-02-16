Fishing like a pro

This is the third year I have competed in the MLF Toyota Series. If there is any one thing I have learned from fishing against the guys you watch on TV, it’s this: If you want to level up, you better learn how to cover water.

I know a lot of the anglers who compete in the Toyota Series also fish in the MLF Bass Pro Tour (their top division) as well as the MLF Tackle Warehouse Big 5. Both divisions sit above the Toyota Series and attract some of the top anglers in the country. It’s always been a dream of mine to compete at a higher level in bass fishing, and the Toyota Series gives me that competition. But it can sure be humbling.

I always felt like I had a pretty good handle on Lake Okeechobee. But the way these guys work and cover water is something else. They really get after it. While working an area on Okeechobee prior to our first event, I watched as my fellow competitors churned through the areas bass use to spawn.

They were through there quick, and never once picked up a rod trying to catch a fish. All they wanted to do was understand where the bass were positioned and if they could be caught. This they could determine simply by flying through the area.

Now, they do put rods in their hand when they are checking certain areas. I did see guys actually fishing closer to the outside edges, looking for those areas where bass were on the move. This is where they wanted to see if they could get those bass to bite and what bait was going to get hit. But when it came to clear water where they could see the fish, it was eyes only — no rods.

Once I thought about it for a minute, I realized what they were doing. I f you can find where the bass spawn, you can find the path they take to get there. Not all bass spawn at the same time, so if you can find where they travel through to get to the spawning area, you have a spot with a continuous supply of bass.

This is where I continually get myself in trouble. When I see 40 boats around me doing what I am doing and none of us are catching anything, my instinct is to run off and get out of my comfort zone. But that means I don’t give these areas the time they deserve.

In a high-level tournament, you have to be able to fish with blinders on. You fish to your strengths and you keep covering water. You’ll never be able to tune out the events around you and just fish if you haven’t practiced to that level.

What you don’t do is throw a hail Mary, unless you absolutely have to. Trying something that isn’t in your normal bag of tricks generally doesn’t end well. More often than not, you’ll wind up with an empty livewell come weigh-in time.

Because of all the boat traffic, I decided to run all the way up to the lock in the Kissimmee River (about a 30-mile ride from the launch at Clewiston). I have done this in the past with some success, but with the cold fronts that came through, it was anybody’s guess what I was going to find up there.

Turns out the quality was good, but the quantity was not. I managed only three bass over the two days of competition. I averaged more than 3 pounds per bass, but you need all 10 bass to do any damage in this event.

What I should have done was something that I really like to do: Flipped the reeds and run the edges of the reed and grasslines with chatterbaits or swimbaits. Those are my strengths in those conditions. Had I done that, who knows what the result would have been?

But that’s the biggest difference between the guys making a living fishing, and those that chase the dream. Those that are making it have that confidence they will find bass. Me? I want to beat them, and I end up taking fliers to things that I shouldn’t even be bothering with.

We head to the Santee Cooper reservoir in South Carolina for the next event. So, new strategy: Once I get a feel for how a lake is laid out, I will fish my strengths and let the chips fall where they may. Win, lose or draw, at least I’ll know I was doing something I had confidence in.

Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.